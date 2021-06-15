Canada and Ontario invest more than $22.2 million in municipal infrastructure to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 in eastern Ontario Français

News provided by

Infrastructure Canada

Jun 15, 2021, 10:45 ET

KINGSTON, ON, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing more than $22.2 million to protect the health, and well-being of residents in 130 municipalities throughout eastern Ontario.

Details were provided by Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Bryan Paterson, Mayor of the City of Kingston.

Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why both levels of government have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

The Government of Canada is investing over $17.7 million in municipalities through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $4.4 million.

Funding announced today will support upgrades to improve and protect important municipal buildings such as town centres and emergency and healthcare facilities. Additional investments will rehabilitate recreational and community infrastructure across eastern Ontario, and include improvements to local trail and pedestrian path systems. These investments will provide thousands of residents with access to modern recreational infrastructure where they can safely maintain an active and healthy lifestyle.

In the City of Kingston, improvements to the Rideaucrest Long-term Care Facility will improve building accessibility and resident safety by upgrading the facility's washrooms and elevators. Funding will also support the replacement of play structures in four city parks, providing safe and reliable recreational infrastructure for years to come.

The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, implemented in response to the pandemic, allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80% of total eligible costs for projects in provinces, and up to 100% for projects in territories and Indigenous communities. The Ontario government will invest 20% of the eligible costs for projects across the province. 

Quotes

"As we continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic, we must ensure the health and safety of all Canadians. Today's investments will allow thousands of residents in 130 communities across eastern Ontario to have safe and reliable access to important community infrastructure for years to come. By investing 80 cents on every dollar toward the important projects initiated by municipalities, the Government of Canada is responding to the immediate pressures and concerns of communities as a result of the pandemic. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger, more resilient communities."

Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"In the face of COVID-19, the Ontario government continues to move forward with infrastructure investments and accelerate the building of projects so we can strengthen communities and create jobs. From the Township of Addington Highland to the Township of Wollaston, we are supporting Eastern Ontario through local infrastructure projects. These investments create jobs across Eastern Ontario and will help our communities move forward as we recover from the pandemic."

Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"We're pleased to see this investment in infrastructure and for the City's long-term care home in particular. This funding will benefit our community now and into the future. Investments in infrastructure will be super important as we begin to consider recovery from the pandemic."

His Worship Bryan Paterson, Mayor of the City of Kingston

Quick facts

  • Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion in this program.
  • To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream has been added to the over $33 billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.
  • The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream funding stream guarantees a minimum of $100,000 to each of the province's 444 municipalities. Additional funding has been allocated to municipalities based on a variety of factors, including the value of infrastructure and median household income in each municipality.
  • Through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, over $3 billion is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short term projects.
  • The Government of Canada has invested over $14 billion in more than 3,400 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.
  • For further information on the projects announced today, please contact your local municipalities.

Related Product

Backgrounder

Canada and Ontario invest more than $22.2 million in municipal infrastructure to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 in eastern Ontario

Joint federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada Plan will support 130 municipalities throughout eastern Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $17.7 million towards these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $4.4 million to the projects.

The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, implemented in response to the pandemic, allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80% of eligible costs for projects in provinces, and up to 100% for projects in territories and Indigenous communities. The Ontario government will invest 20% of the eligible costs for projects across the province. 

Funding announced today will support upgrades to improve and protect important municipal buildings such as town centres and emergency and healthcare facilities. Additional investments will rehabilitate recreational and community infrastructure across eastern Ontario, and include improvements to local trail and pedestrian path systems. These investments will provide thousands of residents with access to modern recreational infrastructure where they can safely maintain an active and healthy lifestyle.

Funding recipients:

Municipality

Federal Contribution

Provincial Contribution

Township of Addington Highlands

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Alfred and Plantagenet

$128,000

$32,000

Township of Algonquin Highlands

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Armour

$80,000

$20,000

Town of Arnprior

$151,426

$37,857

Township of Asphodel-Norwood

$79,800

$19,950

Township of Athens

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Augusta

$80,000

$20,000

Town of Bancroft

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Beckwith

$80,000

$20,000

City of Belleville

$978,397

$244,599

Township of Bonnechere Valley

$80,000

$20,000

Town of Bracebridge

$464,794

$116,198

Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury

$315,863

$78,966

Municipality of Brighton

$80,000

$20,000

City of Brockville

$84,506

$21,126

Village of Burk's Falls

$80,000

$20,000

Town of Carleton Place

$128,301

$32,075

Township of Carling

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Carlow/Mayo

$78,983

$19,746

Village of Casselman

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Cavan Monaghan

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Central Frontenac

$80,000

$20,000

Municipality of Centre Hastings

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Champlain

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Chisholm

$80,000

$20,000

City of Clarence-Rockland

$120,176

$30,044

Town of Cobourg

$243,120

$60,780

City of Cornwall

$627,786

$156,947

Township of Cramahe

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Deseronto

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Douro-Dummer

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Drummond/North Elmsley

$80,000

$20,000

Dudley, Harcourt, Guilford, Harburn, Bruton, Havelock, Eyre and Clyde, United Townships of Dysart

$160,000

$40,000

Township of East Hawkesbury

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Edwardsburgh/Cardinal

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Elizabethtown-Kitley

77,600

$19,400

Township of Faraday

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Front of Yonge

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Frontenac Islands

$80,000

$20,000

County of Frontenac

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Galway-Cavendish and Harvey

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Georgian Bay

$51,600

$12,900

Town of Gravenhurst

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Greater Madawaska

$80,000

$20,000

Town of Greater Napanee

$120,000

$30,000

Township of Hamilton

$80,000

$20,000

Municipality of Hastings Highlands

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen

$80,000

$20,000

Town of Hawkesbury

$185,308

$46,327

Township of Head, Clara and Maria

$80,000

$20,000

Municipality of Highlands East

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Horton

$74,800

$18,700

Township of Joly

$74,000

$18,500

City of Kawartha Lakes

$313,023

$78,256

Town of Kearney

$80,000

$20,000

City of Kingston

$1,838,575

$459,644

Township of Lake of Bays

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Lanark Highlands

$80,000

$20,000

County of Lanark

$83,556

$20,889

Township of Laurentian Valley

$80,000

$20,000

United Counties of Leeds and Grenville

$120,420

$30,105

Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands

$80,000

$20,000

County of Lennox and Addington

$189,049

$47,262

Township of Limerick

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Loyalist

$173,608

$43,402

Township of Madawaska Valley

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Madoc

$80,000

$20,000

Municipality of Magnetawan

$80,000

$20,000

Municipality of Marmora and Lake

$80,000

$20,000

Township of McDougall

$80,000

$20,000

Township of McKellar

$80,000

$20,000

Township of McMurrich/Monteith

$80,000

$20,000

Township of McNab/Braeside

$80,000

$20,000

Village of Merrickville-Wolford

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Minden Hills

$80,000

$20,000

Town of Mississippi Mills

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Montague

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Nipissing

$44,000

$11,000

Township of North Algona Wilberforce

$80,000

$20,000

Township of North Dundas

$80,000

$20,000

Township of North Frontenac

$80,000

$20,000

Township of North Glengarry

$80,000

$20,000

Municipality of North Grenville

$80,000

$20,000

Township of North Kawartha

$80,000

$20,000

Northumberland County

$164,796

$41,199

City of Orillia

$913,382

$228,345

Township of Oro-Medonte

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Otonabee-South Monaghan

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Papineau-Cameron

$80,000

$20,000

Town of Parry Sound

$177,963

$44,491

City of Pembroke

$132,968

$33,242

Town of Perth

$80,000

$20,000

Town of Petawawa

$80,000

$20,000

City of Peterborough

$843,352

$210,838

County of Peterborough

$83,494

$20,873

Municipality of Port Hope

$184,085

$46,021

Town of Prescott

$80,413

$20,103

City of Prince Edward County

$159,339

$39,835

City of Quinte West

$357,602

$89,400

Township of Ramara

$80,000

$20,000

Town of Renfrew

$146,938

$36,735

Township of Rideau Lakes

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Russell

$115,857

$28,964

Township of Ryerson

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Seguin

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Severn

$79,683

$19,921

Township of Smith-Ennismore-Lakefield

$80,000

$20,000

Town of Smiths Falls

$140,164

$35,041

Township of South Algonquin

$80,000

$20,000

Municipality of South Dundas

$115,830

$28,958

Township of South Frontenac

$80,000

$20,000

Township of South Glengarry

$80,000

$20,000

Village of South River

$160,000

$40,000

Township of South Stormont

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Stirling-Rawdon

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Stone Mills

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Strong

$78,500

$19,625

Village of Sundridge

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Tay Valley

$76,000

$19,000

Township of The Archipelago

$80,000

$20,000

Municipality of The Nation

$79,585

$19,896

Municipality of Trent Hills

$96,406

$24,101

Township of Tudor and Cashel

$80,000

$20,000

Municipality of Tweed

$44,800

$11,200

Township of Tyendinaga

$80,000

$20,000

Village of Westport

$80,000

$20,000

Municipality of Whitestone

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Whitewater Region

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Wollaston

$80,000

$20,000

Associated links

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html#1 

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Ontario Builds Project Map
https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario 

Follow us on TwitterFacebook and Instagram 
Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Michelle Johnston, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-298-7386, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; Amber Bryant-Peller, Special Assistant to the Mayor, City of Kingston, 343-363-0714, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Infrastructure Canada