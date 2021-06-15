Canada and Ontario invest more than $22.2 million in municipal infrastructure to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 in eastern Ontario

KINGSTON, ON, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing more than $22.2 million to protect the health, and well-being of residents in 130 municipalities throughout eastern Ontario.

Details were provided by Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Bryan Paterson, Mayor of the City of Kingston.

Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why both levels of government have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

The Government of Canada is investing over $17.7 million in municipalities through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $4.4 million.

Funding announced today will support upgrades to improve and protect important municipal buildings such as town centres and emergency and healthcare facilities. Additional investments will rehabilitate recreational and community infrastructure across eastern Ontario, and include improvements to local trail and pedestrian path systems. These investments will provide thousands of residents with access to modern recreational infrastructure where they can safely maintain an active and healthy lifestyle.

In the City of Kingston, improvements to the Rideaucrest Long-term Care Facility will improve building accessibility and resident safety by upgrading the facility's washrooms and elevators. Funding will also support the replacement of play structures in four city parks, providing safe and reliable recreational infrastructure for years to come.

The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, implemented in response to the pandemic, allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80% of total eligible costs for projects in provinces, and up to 100% for projects in territories and Indigenous communities. The Ontario government will invest 20% of the eligible costs for projects across the province.

"As we continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic, we must ensure the health and safety of all Canadians. Today's investments will allow thousands of residents in 130 communities across eastern Ontario to have safe and reliable access to important community infrastructure for years to come. By investing 80 cents on every dollar toward the important projects initiated by municipalities, the Government of Canada is responding to the immediate pressures and concerns of communities as a result of the pandemic. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger, more resilient communities."

Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"In the face of COVID-19, the Ontario government continues to move forward with infrastructure investments and accelerate the building of projects so we can strengthen communities and create jobs. From the Township of Addington Highland to the Township of Wollaston, we are supporting Eastern Ontario through local infrastructure projects. These investments create jobs across Eastern Ontario and will help our communities move forward as we recover from the pandemic."

Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"We're pleased to see this investment in infrastructure and for the City's long-term care home in particular. This funding will benefit our community now and into the future. Investments in infrastructure will be super important as we begin to consider recovery from the pandemic."

His Worship Bryan Paterson, Mayor of the City of Kingston

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion in this program.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing in this program. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream has been added to the over $33 billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream funding stream guarantees a minimum of $100,000 to each of the province's 444 municipalities. Additional funding has been allocated to municipalities based on a variety of factors, including the value of infrastructure and median household income in each municipality.

to each of the province's 444 municipalities. Additional funding has been allocated to municipalities based on a variety of factors, including the value of infrastructure and median household income in each municipality. Through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, over $3 billion is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short term projects.

The Government of Canada has invested over $14 billion in more than 3,400 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested over in more than 3,400 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. For further information on the projects announced today, please contact your local municipalities.

Funding recipients:

Municipality Federal Contribution Provincial Contribution Township of Addington Highlands $80,000 $20,000 Township of Alfred and Plantagenet $128,000 $32,000 Township of Algonquin Highlands $80,000 $20,000 Township of Armour $80,000 $20,000 Town of Arnprior $151,426 $37,857 Township of Asphodel-Norwood $79,800 $19,950 Township of Athens $80,000 $20,000 Township of Augusta $80,000 $20,000 Town of Bancroft $80,000 $20,000 Township of Beckwith $80,000 $20,000 City of Belleville $978,397 $244,599 Township of Bonnechere Valley $80,000 $20,000 Town of Bracebridge $464,794 $116,198 Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury $315,863 $78,966 Municipality of Brighton $80,000 $20,000 City of Brockville $84,506 $21,126 Village of Burk's Falls $80,000 $20,000 Town of Carleton Place $128,301 $32,075 Township of Carling $80,000 $20,000 Township of Carlow/Mayo $78,983 $19,746 Village of Casselman $80,000 $20,000 Township of Cavan Monaghan $80,000 $20,000 Township of Central Frontenac $80,000 $20,000 Municipality of Centre Hastings $80,000 $20,000 Township of Champlain $80,000 $20,000 Township of Chisholm $80,000 $20,000 City of Clarence-Rockland $120,176 $30,044 Town of Cobourg $243,120 $60,780 City of Cornwall $627,786 $156,947 Township of Cramahe $80,000 $20,000 Township of Deseronto $80,000 $20,000 Township of Douro-Dummer $80,000 $20,000 Township of Drummond/North Elmsley $80,000 $20,000 Dudley, Harcourt, Guilford, Harburn, Bruton, Havelock, Eyre and Clyde, United Townships of Dysart $160,000 $40,000 Township of East Hawkesbury $80,000 $20,000 Township of Edwardsburgh/Cardinal $80,000 $20,000 Township of Elizabethtown-Kitley 77,600 $19,400 Township of Faraday $80,000 $20,000 Township of Front of Yonge $80,000 $20,000 Township of Frontenac Islands $80,000 $20,000 County of Frontenac $80,000 $20,000 Township of Galway-Cavendish and Harvey $80,000 $20,000 Township of Georgian Bay $51,600 $12,900 Town of Gravenhurst $80,000 $20,000 Township of Greater Madawaska $80,000 $20,000 Town of Greater Napanee $120,000 $30,000 Township of Hamilton $80,000 $20,000 Municipality of Hastings Highlands $80,000 $20,000 Township of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen $80,000 $20,000 Town of Hawkesbury $185,308 $46,327 Township of Head, Clara and Maria $80,000 $20,000 Municipality of Highlands East $80,000 $20,000 Township of Horton $74,800 $18,700 Township of Joly $74,000 $18,500 City of Kawartha Lakes $313,023 $78,256 Town of Kearney $80,000 $20,000 City of Kingston $1,838,575 $459,644 Township of Lake of Bays $80,000 $20,000 Township of Lanark Highlands $80,000 $20,000 County of Lanark $83,556 $20,889 Township of Laurentian Valley $80,000 $20,000 United Counties of Leeds and Grenville $120,420 $30,105 Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands $80,000 $20,000 County of Lennox and Addington $189,049 $47,262 Township of Limerick $80,000 $20,000 Township of Loyalist $173,608 $43,402 Township of Madawaska Valley $80,000 $20,000 Township of Madoc $80,000 $20,000 Municipality of Magnetawan $80,000 $20,000 Municipality of Marmora and Lake $80,000 $20,000 Township of McDougall $80,000 $20,000 Township of McKellar $80,000 $20,000 Township of McMurrich/Monteith $80,000 $20,000 Township of McNab/Braeside $80,000 $20,000 Village of Merrickville-Wolford $80,000 $20,000 Township of Minden Hills $80,000 $20,000 Town of Mississippi Mills $80,000 $20,000 Township of Montague $80,000 $20,000 Township of Nipissing $44,000 $11,000 Township of North Algona Wilberforce $80,000 $20,000 Township of North Dundas $80,000 $20,000 Township of North Frontenac $80,000 $20,000 Township of North Glengarry $80,000 $20,000 Municipality of North Grenville $80,000 $20,000 Township of North Kawartha $80,000 $20,000 Northumberland County $164,796 $41,199 City of Orillia $913,382 $228,345 Township of Oro-Medonte $80,000 $20,000 Township of Otonabee-South Monaghan $80,000 $20,000 Township of Papineau-Cameron $80,000 $20,000 Town of Parry Sound $177,963 $44,491 City of Pembroke $132,968 $33,242 Town of Perth $80,000 $20,000 Town of Petawawa $80,000 $20,000 City of Peterborough $843,352 $210,838 County of Peterborough $83,494 $20,873 Municipality of Port Hope $184,085 $46,021 Town of Prescott $80,413 $20,103 City of Prince Edward County $159,339 $39,835 City of Quinte West $357,602 $89,400 Township of Ramara $80,000 $20,000 Town of Renfrew $146,938 $36,735 Township of Rideau Lakes $80,000 $20,000 Township of Russell $115,857 $28,964 Township of Ryerson $80,000 $20,000 Township of Seguin $80,000 $20,000 Township of Severn $79,683 $19,921 Township of Smith-Ennismore-Lakefield $80,000 $20,000 Town of Smiths Falls $140,164 $35,041 Township of South Algonquin $80,000 $20,000 Municipality of South Dundas $115,830 $28,958 Township of South Frontenac $80,000 $20,000 Township of South Glengarry $80,000 $20,000 Village of South River $160,000 $40,000 Township of South Stormont $80,000 $20,000 Township of Stirling-Rawdon $80,000 $20,000 Township of Stone Mills $80,000 $20,000 Township of Strong $78,500 $19,625 Village of Sundridge $80,000 $20,000 Township of Tay Valley $76,000 $19,000 Township of The Archipelago $80,000 $20,000 Municipality of The Nation $79,585 $19,896 Municipality of Trent Hills $96,406 $24,101 Township of Tudor and Cashel $80,000 $20,000 Municipality of Tweed $44,800 $11,200 Township of Tyendinaga $80,000 $20,000 Village of Westport $80,000 $20,000 Municipality of Whitestone $80,000 $20,000 Township of Whitewater Region $80,000 $20,000 Township of Wollaston $80,000 $20,000

