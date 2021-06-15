Canada and Ontario invest more than $22.2 million in municipal infrastructure to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 in eastern Ontario Français
Jun 15, 2021, 10:45 ET
KINGSTON, ON, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing more than $22.2 million to protect the health, and well-being of residents in 130 municipalities throughout eastern Ontario.
Details were provided by Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Bryan Paterson, Mayor of the City of Kingston.
Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.
That is why both levels of government have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.
The Government of Canada is investing over $17.7 million in municipalities through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $4.4 million.
Funding announced today will support upgrades to improve and protect important municipal buildings such as town centres and emergency and healthcare facilities. Additional investments will rehabilitate recreational and community infrastructure across eastern Ontario, and include improvements to local trail and pedestrian path systems. These investments will provide thousands of residents with access to modern recreational infrastructure where they can safely maintain an active and healthy lifestyle.
In the City of Kingston, improvements to the Rideaucrest Long-term Care Facility will improve building accessibility and resident safety by upgrading the facility's washrooms and elevators. Funding will also support the replacement of play structures in four city parks, providing safe and reliable recreational infrastructure for years to come.
The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, implemented in response to the pandemic, allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80% of total eligible costs for projects in provinces, and up to 100% for projects in territories and Indigenous communities. The Ontario government will invest 20% of the eligible costs for projects across the province.
Quotes
"As we continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic, we must ensure the health and safety of all Canadians. Today's investments will allow thousands of residents in 130 communities across eastern Ontario to have safe and reliable access to important community infrastructure for years to come. By investing 80 cents on every dollar toward the important projects initiated by municipalities, the Government of Canada is responding to the immediate pressures and concerns of communities as a result of the pandemic. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger, more resilient communities."
Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
"In the face of COVID-19, the Ontario government continues to move forward with infrastructure investments and accelerate the building of projects so we can strengthen communities and create jobs. From the Township of Addington Highland to the Township of Wollaston, we are supporting Eastern Ontario through local infrastructure projects. These investments create jobs across Eastern Ontario and will help our communities move forward as we recover from the pandemic."
Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure
"We're pleased to see this investment in infrastructure and for the City's long-term care home in particular. This funding will benefit our community now and into the future. Investments in infrastructure will be super important as we begin to consider recovery from the pandemic."
His Worship Bryan Paterson, Mayor of the City of Kingston
Quick facts
- Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion in this program.
- To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream has been added to the over $33 billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.
- The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream funding stream guarantees a minimum of $100,000 to each of the province's 444 municipalities. Additional funding has been allocated to municipalities based on a variety of factors, including the value of infrastructure and median household income in each municipality.
- Through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, over $3 billion is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short term projects.
- The Government of Canada has invested over $14 billion in more than 3,400 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.
- For further information on the projects announced today, please contact your local municipalities.
Funding recipients:
|
Municipality
|
Federal Contribution
|
Provincial Contribution
|
Township of Addington Highlands
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Alfred and Plantagenet
|
$128,000
|
$32,000
|
Township of Algonquin Highlands
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Armour
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Town of Arnprior
|
$151,426
|
$37,857
|
Township of Asphodel-Norwood
|
$79,800
|
$19,950
|
Township of Athens
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Augusta
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Town of Bancroft
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Beckwith
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
City of Belleville
|
$978,397
|
$244,599
|
Township of Bonnechere Valley
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Town of Bracebridge
|
$464,794
|
$116,198
|
Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury
|
$315,863
|
$78,966
|
Municipality of Brighton
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
City of Brockville
|
$84,506
|
$21,126
|
Village of Burk's Falls
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Town of Carleton Place
|
$128,301
|
$32,075
|
Township of Carling
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Carlow/Mayo
|
$78,983
|
$19,746
|
Village of Casselman
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Cavan Monaghan
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Central Frontenac
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Municipality of Centre Hastings
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Champlain
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Chisholm
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
City of Clarence-Rockland
|
$120,176
|
$30,044
|
Town of Cobourg
|
$243,120
|
$60,780
|
City of Cornwall
|
$627,786
|
$156,947
|
Township of Cramahe
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Deseronto
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Douro-Dummer
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Drummond/North Elmsley
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Dudley, Harcourt, Guilford, Harburn, Bruton, Havelock, Eyre and Clyde, United Townships of Dysart
|
$160,000
|
$40,000
|
Township of East Hawkesbury
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Edwardsburgh/Cardinal
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Elizabethtown-Kitley
|
77,600
|
$19,400
|
Township of Faraday
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Front of Yonge
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Frontenac Islands
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
County of Frontenac
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Galway-Cavendish and Harvey
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Georgian Bay
|
$51,600
|
$12,900
|
Town of Gravenhurst
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Greater Madawaska
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Town of Greater Napanee
|
$120,000
|
$30,000
|
Township of Hamilton
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Municipality of Hastings Highlands
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Town of Hawkesbury
|
$185,308
|
$46,327
|
Township of Head, Clara and Maria
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Municipality of Highlands East
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Horton
|
$74,800
|
$18,700
|
Township of Joly
|
$74,000
|
$18,500
|
City of Kawartha Lakes
|
$313,023
|
$78,256
|
Town of Kearney
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
City of Kingston
|
$1,838,575
|
$459,644
|
Township of Lake of Bays
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Lanark Highlands
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
County of Lanark
|
$83,556
|
$20,889
|
Township of Laurentian Valley
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
United Counties of Leeds and Grenville
|
$120,420
|
$30,105
|
Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
County of Lennox and Addington
|
$189,049
|
$47,262
|
Township of Limerick
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Loyalist
|
$173,608
|
$43,402
|
Township of Madawaska Valley
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Madoc
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Municipality of Magnetawan
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Municipality of Marmora and Lake
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of McDougall
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of McKellar
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of McMurrich/Monteith
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of McNab/Braeside
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Village of Merrickville-Wolford
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Minden Hills
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Town of Mississippi Mills
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Montague
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Nipissing
|
$44,000
|
$11,000
|
Township of North Algona Wilberforce
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of North Dundas
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of North Frontenac
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of North Glengarry
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Municipality of North Grenville
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of North Kawartha
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Northumberland County
|
$164,796
|
$41,199
|
City of Orillia
|
$913,382
|
$228,345
|
Township of Oro-Medonte
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Otonabee-South Monaghan
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Papineau-Cameron
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Town of Parry Sound
|
$177,963
|
$44,491
|
City of Pembroke
|
$132,968
|
$33,242
|
Town of Perth
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Town of Petawawa
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
City of Peterborough
|
$843,352
|
$210,838
|
County of Peterborough
|
$83,494
|
$20,873
|
Municipality of Port Hope
|
$184,085
|
$46,021
|
Town of Prescott
|
$80,413
|
$20,103
|
City of Prince Edward County
|
$159,339
|
$39,835
|
City of Quinte West
|
$357,602
|
$89,400
|
Township of Ramara
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Town of Renfrew
|
$146,938
|
$36,735
|
Township of Rideau Lakes
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Russell
|
$115,857
|
$28,964
|
Township of Ryerson
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Seguin
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Severn
|
$79,683
|
$19,921
|
Township of Smith-Ennismore-Lakefield
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Town of Smiths Falls
|
$140,164
|
$35,041
|
Township of South Algonquin
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Municipality of South Dundas
|
$115,830
|
$28,958
|
Township of South Frontenac
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of South Glengarry
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Village of South River
|
$160,000
|
$40,000
|
Township of South Stormont
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Stirling-Rawdon
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Stone Mills
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Strong
|
$78,500
|
$19,625
|
Village of Sundridge
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Tay Valley
|
$76,000
|
$19,000
|
Township of The Archipelago
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Municipality of The Nation
|
$79,585
|
$19,896
|
Municipality of Trent Hills
|
$96,406
|
$24,101
|
Township of Tudor and Cashel
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Municipality of Tweed
|
$44,800
|
$11,200
|
Township of Tyendinaga
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Village of Westport
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Municipality of Whitestone
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Whitewater Region
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Wollaston
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
Associated links
Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html
Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html
Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html#1
Investing in Canada Plan Project Map
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map
Ontario Builds Project Map
https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario
Web: Infrastructure Canada
