Canada and Ontario invest in the renovation and expansion of the Kanata Recreation Centre in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Karen McCrimmon, Member of Parliament for Kanata—Carleton, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kanata—Carleton, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; His Worship, Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa; and Councillor Allan Hubley, Kanata South Ward, announced funding to renovate and expand the Kanata Recreation Centre.

The Government of Canada is investing $1.8 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $1.4 million toward this project while the City of Ottawa is investing over $1.2 million.

The project will renovate and expand the Kanata Recreation Centre and splash pad by adding new meeting and program rooms, updating the interior, installing an emergency exit stairwell to increase program capacity, upgrading the facility's lobby by adding a customer service centre and vestibule, and improving and enlarging the nearby splash pad at Walter Baker Park. Once completed, the updated Kanata Recreation Centre will provide better access to quality cultural, community and recreational spaces, and offer residents and families a safer, more enjoyable place to gather.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they are needed most.

"Investing in recreation centres promotes people's health and well-being and builds inclusive and sustainable communities where people want to live, work and raise families. The renovated Kanata Recreation Centre will provide residents with a safe space to gather, and a splash pad will offer a place for parents to form lasting memories with their families. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Karen McCrimmon, Member of Parliament for Kanata—Carleton, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The expansion and renovations to the Kanata Recreation Centre are welcomed to meet the needs of our growing Kanata neighbourhoods. These upgraded facilities will be an important meeting place for families and will serve our community and local sports associations. The Ontario government recognizes the importance of investing in sport and cultural spaces that are an integral part of healthy and vibrant community living. This is great news for Kanata."

The Honourable Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kanata—Carleton, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"The City of Ottawa appreciates the funding it is receiving from our federal and provincial partners for this important community project. Our city's recreation centres are at the heart of our communities, with many residents using these facilities to improve their health, as well as to connect with others. The improvements being made to the Kanata Recreation Centre will be beneficial for our residents for generations to come."

His Worship Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.3 billion in over 2,870 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,870 infrastructure projects. Over the next 10 years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million in Ontario under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g., arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province and the federal government is investing approximately in under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g., arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green; rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

