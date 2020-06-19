Canada and Ontario invest in roads and bridges to support rural communities in Central and Eastern Ontario

PETERBOROUGH COUNTY, ON, June 19, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Ontario recognize the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted smaller communities across the province. While moving towards recovery, investments in infrastructure in rural and northern Ontario are vital to successful, sustainable communities and their economies.

Today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and J. Murray Jones, Warden of Peterborough County, announced funding for 10 road and bridge projects in Central and Eastern Ontario.

In Peterborough County, improvements are being made to approximately 1.4 kilometres of the J.A. Gifford Causeway, including repairs to the Chemong Bridge. An additional 5.3 kilometres on Yankee Line (County Road 14) are also being rehabilitated. This is a joint project by Peterborough County and the Township of Selwyn. These improvements will increase safety for motorists and pedestrians, and extend the life of the bridge and roadway for many years.

Other projects include road improvements in Asphodel-Norwood, Beausoleil First Nation, Collingwood, and Hiawatha First Nation. In addition, bridge repairs and replacements will create safer and more efficient conditions for users of the roadway in Adjala-Tosorontio, Faraday, Highlands East, Minden Hills, and the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte.

The Government of Canada is investing over $22 million in these projects through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $10 million. Municipalities and First Nation communities are each contributing over $5 million towards the projects.

The governments of Canada and Ontario are working in collaboration with their partners to support jobs, improve communities and build confidence as we safely and sustainably restore economic growth.

"Rural communities are the backbone of the Canadian economy. By investing in projects like these, we are helping to make them stronger, more competitive and we are contributing to our country's economic recovery. Not only will these vital projects help create well-paying jobs during the construction phase, they will have long-lasting benefits for residents and businesses for years to come."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, and Member of Parliament for Peterborough–Kawartha

"These are 'shovel ready projects' that will get 'shovels in the ground,' providing much needed job creation, helping our municipal partners recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Investing in infrastructure is essential to the recovery of Central and Eastern Ontario's economy. These projects build new roads and bridges and drive local economic development in these communities."

The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"The James A. Gifford Causeway is the County's busiest stretch of road and the Causeway Improvement Plan is the largest infrastructure project that Peterborough County has undertaken and the largest overall grant funded project in our history. The Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, supported by both Federal and Provincial investments, will allow the County and Township to move forward with the much-needed infrastructure and safety improvements to the James A. Gifford Causeway."

J. Murray Jones, Warden of Peterborough County

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure.

is investing under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On June 3, 2020 , Ontario announced it was investing $150 million to launch the Improving Connectivity in Ontario program to fund broadband infrastructure projects in rural, remote and underserved regions of Ontario . This is part of the province's $315 million initiative Up to Speed: Ontario's Broadband and Cellular Action Plan.

Canada and Ontario invest in roads and bridges to support rural communities in Central and Eastern Ontario

Joint federal, provincial, municipal, and First Nation funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support 10 road and bridge projects in Central and Eastern Ontario. These investments will strengthen rural communities and support economic growth.

The Government of Canada is investing over $22 million in these projects through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream (RNIS). The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $10 million. Municipalities and First Nation communities are each contributing over $5 million towards the projects.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Project Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding Municipal

/Other Funding Reconstruction of a Section of Concession Road 5 Including the Replacement of Two Bridge Structures Adjala-Tosorontio The reconstruction of 600 metres of Concession Road 5 and replacement of two bridges will improve road reliability and safety. $1,173,000 $781,922 $486,098 Reconstruction of a Section of Centre Line Road Asphodel-Norwood Nine kilometres of Centre Line Road between County Road 45 and Asphodel 3rd Line will be reconstructed with upgrades completed on another3 kilometres. These improvements will enhance road safety and improve sightlines at seven intersections. $1,152,900 $640,436 $128,164 Upgrading of Roadways in Beausoleil First Nation Beausoleil First Nation The upgrading of approximately 17 kilometres of roads to include sidewalks, ditches, and rehabilitated road surfaces will improve traffic flow, travel conditions and accessibility for motorists and pedestrians. $3,750,000 $916,500 $4,986,236 Reconstruction of Mountain Road Collingwood The reconstruction of 1.2 kilometres of Mountain Road between Tenth Line and Cambridge Street will improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians, and support better traffic flow. $2,500,000 $1,666,500 $2,334,457 Replacement of the Old Hastings Road Bridge Faraday The replacement of the existing 8.8-metre bridge with a wider, two-lane structure and accompanying barrier system will increase driver and pedestrian safety. $614,790 $341,516 $184,174 Paudash Street Reconstruction Hiawatha First Nation The rehabilitation of approximately 2 kilometres of Paudash Street, between Cowe Street and Lakeshore Road, will include the installation of 30 culverts and a multi-use pathway. The upgrades will improve road safety for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, and address drainage issues. $3,611,139 $882,562 $321,151 Replacement of the South Wilberforce Bridge Highlands East The replacement of the one-lane South Wilberforce Bridge with a new, two-lane structure to improve safety and traffic flow. $843,480 $468,553 $259,907 Replacement of the Sedgewick Bridge Minden Hills The replacement of the existing one-lane Sedgewick Bridge with a new two-lane structure will improve safety and traffic flow, and reduce service interruptions. $571,078 $380,680 $240,397 Reconstruction of a Section of York Road and Rehabilitation of the Mud Creek Bridge Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte The reconstruction of 5 kilometres of York Road, between Shannonville Road and Norways Road, will rehabilitate the Mud Creek Bridge to improve road safety and reliability for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. $3,750,000 $916,500 $335,674 Improvement of the J.A. Gifford Causeway and Yankee Line Peterborough County The rehabilitation of approximately 1.4 kilometres of the J.A. Gifford Causeway, includes repairs to the Chemong Bridge, and 5.3 kilometres on Yankee Line (County Road 14). These improvements will increase safety for motorists and pedestrians, and extend the life of the bridge and roadway. $4,787,500 $3,191,348 $1,896,153

