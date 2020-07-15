Canada and Ontario invest in roads and an airport runway for rural communities in Northern Ontario

MANITOUWADGE, ON, July 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Ontario recognize the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted smaller and rural communities across the province. Both governments are making strategic investments in infrastructure to meet the specific needs of rural and northern Ontario municipalities and help them strengthen their local economies.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Canada's Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; and Dave Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Indigenous Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough–Kawartha on behalf of Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, announced funding for six road projects and one airport runway project in Northern Ontario. They were joined by his Worship John MacEachern, Mayor of the Township of Manitouwadge

In the Township of Manitouwadge, a portion of the Manitouwadge Airport runway, apron, and taxiway will be resurfaced with new asphalt. Further upgrades include new traffic symbols and safety markings to offer passengers a more reliable service.

The remaining projects will see upgrades to major roads in six communities. Biigtigong Nishnaabeg will widen, repave, upgrade drainage and replace a culvert on a major road to make travelling safer for motorists and pedestrians. Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek (Gull Bay First Nation) will make road improvements to the reserve's main entrance to the highway. The Township of Pickle Lake will see better flow of traffic and a secondary access point for emergency vehicles after reconstructing, regrading and widening a portion of a main road and connecting it to Highway 599.

Additionally, the Naotkamegwanning First Nation will benefit from upgrades to an access road that connects to a highway, which will contribute to improved safety and an overall better road network. The Township of Terrace Bay will widen its lanes and asphalt shoulders to support safer conditions for cyclists and pedestrians. Finally, the Municipality of Red Lake will upgrade existing roads and sidewalks to support safer active transportation and extend the lifespan of the roads.



The Government of Canada is investing over $12.7 million in these projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $5.5 million for these important infrastructure projects in these communities while municipalities are contributing over $1.7. million towards the projects and First Nations communities are contributing $443,979.

The governments of Canada and Ontario are working in collaboration with their partners to support jobs, improve communities and build confidence as we safely and sustainably restore economic growth.

Quotes

"With these investments, we are helping to improve roads and the Manitouwadge Airport that keep families in rural Ontario connected to their neighbours. These projects will create well-paying jobs in Thunder Bay-Superior North, and protect our critical infrastructure that helps our region thrive."

Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Canada's Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"I am honoured to be here today on behalf of Minister Rickford to announce seven shovel-ready projects for Northern Ontario. This funding will help support economic recovery and job creation. We are excited to invest in these critical infrastructure projects for our Northern communities."

Dave Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Indigenous Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough–Kawartha on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"The Manitouwadge Airport is an essential link for many vital services in our remote community. Ensuring access for emergency medical flights, emergency hydro repair and forest fire management are only a few reasons why this project is so important to our community and its residents."

His Worship John MacEachern, Mayor of the Township of Manitouwadge

"The ability to transfer health care clients requiring a tertiary centre and a higher level of care is critical to the well-being of our patients. The Manitouwadge Airport is an essential part of health care and saving lives. The location and rurality of Manitouwadge makes the Airport a high-needs service for the community and for the delivery of equitable, high-level and life-saving health care in a timely manner."

Debbie Hardy, CEO of Santé Manitouwadge Health

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $2.5 billion in infrastructure under the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

, the Government of has invested more than in infrastructure under the Investing in infrastructure plan. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure.

is investing under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On July 9, 2020 , Ontario launched the $150-million Improving Connectivity for Ontario program to fund broadband and cellular infrastructure projects where there is a need for better service. This is part of the province's $315 million initiative Up to Speed: Ontario's Broadband and Cellular Action Plan.

Related product

Backgrounder

Canada and Ontario invest in roads and an airport runway for rural communities in Northern Ontario

Joint federal, provincial, municipal and First Nations funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support six road projects and one airport runway project in Northern Ontario. These investments will strengthen connections between rural communities and support economic growth.

The Government of Canada is investing over $12.7 million in these projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $5.5 million, municipalities are contributing over $1.7 million towards the projects, while First Nations communities are contributing $443,979.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal/First Nation

Funding Rehabilitation of the Manitouwadge Airport Runway Manitouwadge The rehabilitation of a portion of the Manitouwadge airport runway, apron and taxiway, which includes resurfacing the asphalt and new airway traffic symbols and safety markings. The project will improve safety, reduce service interruptions and offer a more reliable service to passengers. $2,004,942 $1,113,745 $222,883 Pic River Roads Rehabilitation Biigtigong Nishnaabeg The rehabilitation and widening a major road will include repaving, upgraded drainage, a culvert replacement, improved pathways and a new area for school buses to pullover. These upgrades will improve the safety of motorists and pedestrians. $1,670,449 $408,258 $148,559 Gull Bay Roads Rehabilitation Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek (Gull Bay First Nation) The reconstruction of a portion of roads on reserve will include improvements to the main highway entrance, resurfacing, grading, widening and other safety modifications. This will ensure the safety and security of motorists and pedestrians, and extend the lifespan of the roads. $2,496,028 $610,029 $221,980 Pickle Lake Road Reconstruction Pickle Lake The reconstruction, regrading, widening and expansion of a road will connect it to Highway 599. Other works will include ditching and drainage improvements with the installation of seven culverts. These upgrades will improve road safety, better the flow of traffic and provide a secondary access point for emergency responses. Wider, paved shoulders will also encourage safer active transportation. $1,878,750 $1,043,646 $213,854 Rehabilitation of the Access Road to Three First Nation Communities Naotkamegwanning First Nation Upgrades to the access road between Highway 71 and the First Nation communities of Naotkamegwanning, Animakee Wa Zhing #37 and Northwest Angle #33, will improve the road surfaces, drainage and signage. Overall, the project will improve the reliability and safety of the road and contribute to better the overall road network. $825,784 $201,822 $73,440 Reconstruction of Mill Road Terrace Bay The reconstruction of Mill Road, which includes asphalt resurfacing, widened lanes, widened asphalt shoulders and improved drainage, will enhance the safety of motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. $900,833 $499,962 $256,737 Rehabilitation of Priority Roadways in the Municipality of Red Lake Red Lake The rehabilitation of existing roads and sidewalks as well as adding new sidewalks will improve the reliability and safety of the road for drivers, support more active transportation and extend the lifespan of the roads. $2,932,166 $1,628,818 $1,094,186

*The federal and provincial governments are each contributing the maximum share of eligible costs for municipal projects, which are 60% and 33.33% respectively for communities with populations under 5,000, consistent with the requirements of the Canada-Ontario Integrated Bilateral Agreement. The federal government is also providing the maximum share of eligible costs for First Nations projects, which is 75%. Contributions from municipalities and First Nations may include both eligible and ineligible costs. Ineligible costs are expenditures that municipalities or First Nations have chosen not to request reimbursement for or that cannot be reimbursed (e.g., property purchases, overhead costs).

Associated links

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID-19): www.canada.ca/coronavirus

Government of Ontario Resources – COVID-19: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/on-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Connecting Ontario: improving broadband and cellular access: https://www.ontario.ca/page/connecting-ontario-improving-broadband-and-cellular-access

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Marie-Pier Baril, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, 613-295-8123, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario's Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; Owen Cranney, Acting CAO, Township of Manitouwadge, 807-826-3227 ext. 245, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

