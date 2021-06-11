WINDSOR, ON, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Caroline Mulroney, Ontario's Minister of Transportation and Member of Provincial Parliament for York-Simcoe, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Anne Dube, Past President of the Serbian Heritage Museum, announced joint funding for renovations and repairs to the Serbian Heritage Museum in Windsor, Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing over $43,000 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $36,000, while the Serbian Heritage Museum is contributing more than $29,000 toward this project.

The Serbian Heritage Museum houses the Serbian heritage collection and serves as a hub for community events for Serbians in Canada and the United States of America. Renovations to the museum will include upgrades to the HVAC system, construction of new storage and hanging units, installation of barrier-free doors, and repairs to sections of the roof. These renovations will improve the functionality of the museum and prevent water and humidity damage to traditional clothing and artifacts.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

"Investments in cultural spaces are essential to celebrate diversity and inclusion. The renovations to the Serbian Heritage Museum will provide members of the Serbian community with an updated space to preserve and display artifacts that celebrate their heritage and culture. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Serbian Heritage Museum is an important space for Ontario's growing Serbian community. This investment from the Government of Ontario and the Government of Canada will play a pivotal role in helping the museum preserve its heritage collection and continue to serve as a hub for community events. I know this investment will be appreciated by the Serbian community, while also promoting job creation, growth and investment in Windsor and neighbouring areas."

The Honourable Caroline Mulroney, Ontario's Minister of Transportation and Member of Provincial Parliament for York Simcoe, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"We are so very pleased to be selected for an ICIP grant. As the only Serbian Museum in Canada, we want to ensure the longevity of our heritage collection for members of the local Serbian community and for many of the more than 65,000 Serbians living in Ontario who visit or follow the Museum. By adding a suitable HVAC system, building a new storage and hanging units, and replacing sections of the roof, we will be protecting the artifacts and traditional clothing over time. Our growing number of senior visitors, event goers and volunteers, as well as community members, will also greatly appreciate our efforts to make the Museum fully accessible."

Anne Dube, Past President of the Serbian Heritage Museum

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $13.9 billion in over 3,200 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 3,200 infrastructure projects. Over the next ten years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

