Canada and Ontario invest in public transit and active transportation infrastructure for Southwestern Ontario residents

ST. THOMAS, ON, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities of the governments of Canada and Ontario. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than Canadians' personal health, it is also having a profound impact on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Ontarians need help getting safely to work and home, getting out to appointments, to shop and to conduct business. Strategic investments in sustainable public transportation infrastructure play a key role.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities;

the Honourable Jeff Yurek, Ontario's Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks and Member of Provincial Parliament for Elgin–Middlesex–London on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and his Worship Joe Preston, Mayor of the City of St. Thomas, announced funding for 11 projects that will modernize and improve transit around Southwestern Ontario.

In St. Thomas, a new fleet of 14 zero-emission buses, along with new software systems and upgraded passenger amenities will offer public transit users an improved ridership experience and greatly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Chatham-Kent public transit will add 10 new transit vehicles to expand service levels and will upgrade its systems to include real-time location technology and new fare system technology. Additionally, upgrades to Chatham-Kent's main bus terminal and the installation of six solar powered bus shelters will further accommodate transit riders and advance the municipality's commitment to the environment.

In Hanover, 11 new vehicles will increase the transit system's capacity. LaSalle public transit users will benefit from the installation of bike lockers at various locations, which will encourage active transportation and improve connections to bus stops. Leamington will replace two buses at the end of their lifecycle with two new buses that offer more seating. The installation and resurfacing of pedestrian and bike baths in Point Edward will provide residents with safe active transportation routes. West Elgin will add a new paratransit van with a wheelchair lift, improving accessibility for residents who rely on the service every week.

In Woodstock, the purchase of two new buses, the expansion of a bus garage and storage facility, as well as the construction of an automatic washing facility will improve the quality of service for public transit users and extend the lifespan of the buses.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $6.7 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $5.6 million. The municipalities are contributing more than $3.9 million in total.

"Canadians rely on public transit to get to work, run errands, and access the services they need. In St. Thomas a new fleet of 14 zero-emission buses, along with new software systems and upgraded passenger amenities will offer public transit users an improved ridership experience and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Canada's Infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country and builds stronger communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I am proud that the federal and provincial governments recognize the unique infrastructural needs of communities like Elgin-Middlesex-London and are committed to making transit more accessible and rider friendly. These projects will allow for more residents to access public transit and conveniently travel to jobs, businesses, and all of the great places to relax and have fun in the region."

The Honourable Jeff Yurek, Ontario's Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks and Member of Provincial Parliament for Elgin–Middlesex–London on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"The contribution from the Federal and Provincial governments will help us implement some upgrades that we have been planning for our transit system. The main components of the plan include increased service to 15 minute buses on Talbot Street, route revisions to cover highest density transit use, earlier and later hour service on weekdays, added Sunday service, updated hub and branding, new fleet and a new fare system."

His Worship Joe Preston, Mayor of St. Thomas

"Chatham-Kent is committed to developing a transit system that is safe, affordable, reliable and accessible and this funding is essential to that goal. By helping us purchase vehicles, rehabilitate our shelters and upgrade our technology, Infrastructure Canada is an important partner in providing this vital service to our residents. We are extremely grateful for the support and partnership."

His Worship Darrin Canniff, Mayor of Chatham-Kent

"Continued rapid growth of the Friendly City has resulted in un-serviced residential areas where public transit service is not available. Expansion of the transit system will provide public transit service to currently un-serviced residential and employment areas of the City. Expansion of the transit service requires additional buses, expansion of the bus storage and bus maintenance areas, as well as new software to assist in transit operations and to improve the information available for our passengers. We wish to extend our appreciation to our federal and provincial partners for the financial assistance offered to make these improvements a reality for our community."

His Worship Trevor T. Birch, Mayor of the City of Woodstock

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $28 .7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

.7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. The Government of Canada has invested more than $7.7 billion in over 2,500 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in over 2,500 infrastructure projects across under the plan. Across the province, Ontario is investing more than $7.3 billion in public transit infrastructure over 10 years through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Related product

Backgrounder

Canada and Ontario invest in public transit and active transportation infrastructure for Southwestern Ontario residents

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support 11 public transit and active transportation projects across Southwestern Ontario. These investments will support more accessible and sustainable communities.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $6.7 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS). The Government of Ontario is providing over $5.6 million. The municipalities are contributing more than $3.9 million in total toward these projects*.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Transit Technology, Fleet and Amenities Update St. Thomas The replacement and expansion of the current fossil fuel fleet with 14 new, zero-emission buses, along with new charging stations and solar power generation retrofits, will lead to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, upgrades to passenger amenities and transit-related technology (including new fare tecnology and traffic signal prioritization) will improve the customer experience of the public transit system. $2,214,728 $1,845,422 $553,682 Transit Information and Technology Upgrades Chatham-Kent The installation of new real-time vehicle location technology, fare-systems technology, and customer communication platforms for transit users will improve the quality and efficiency of the public transit system. $374,987 $312,458 $250,023 Purchase of Public Transit Vehicles Chatham-Kent The purchase of 10 public transit vehicles (5 small-to-medium sized buses and 5 accessible vans) will allow the public transit service to expand its capacity and service levels. $727,616 $606,286 $485,138 Transit Terminal and Bus Shelter Purchases and Rehabilitation Chatham-Kent Upgrades to the main bus terminal (including a fully accessible, enclosed area) and the installation of six new solar powered bus shelters on inter-urban routes will provide transit users with a more comfortable and accessible public transit experience. $872,512 $727,021 $581,747 Purchase 11 Specialized Transit Vehicles Hanover The addition of 11 vehicles (8 vans and 3 buses) to the public transit fleet will improve the safety and quality of the system. $307,125 $255,912 $258,526 Transit Bicycle Lockers LaSalle The installation of 10 bike lockers at various locations throughout the municipality will improve the connections between the public transit system and cycling trails, which will provide better access for transit users. $28,140 $23,448 $18,762 Transit Bus Purchase Leamington The purchase of two new buses to replace two retiring buses will improve the capacity of the transit system by adding more seating and will provide a higher quality service. $257,818 $214,720 $407,462 Multi-Purpose Path Expansion and Repair Point Edward Resurfacing and installing bike and pedestrian paths along public transit routes will provide residents with more active transportation opportunities, improving the capacity, quality, and safety of the transit system for its users. $84,202 $70,161 $56,142 Purchase of a Specialized Transit Vehicle West Elgin The purchase of a specialized Handi-Van with a wheel chair accessible lift will improve the accessibility of the transit system. $24,649 $20,539 $44,812 Transit Service Expansion Woodstock The purchase of two new buses, new bus stop signs and transit software, as well as the expansion of a bus garage and bus storage facility, will provide a high quality public transit service to currently unserved residential and industrial areas. $1,255,000 $1,045,729 $836,771 Bus Wash Building Woodstock The construction of an automatic bus washing building will result in improved quality of service and will extend the life cycle of buses, as well as increase efficiency through better and quicker cleaning. $650,000 $541,613 $433,388

*The federal and provincial governments are each contributing the maximum share of eligible costs for these projects, which are 40% and 33.33% respectively as per the requirements of the Canada-Ontario Integrated Bilateral Agreement. Contributions from recipients may include both eligible and ineligible costs. Ineligible costs are expenditures that municipalities have chosen not to request reimbursement for or that cannot be reimbursed (e.g., property purchases, overhead costs). Cost sharing may differ depending on recipient.

