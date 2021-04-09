BRAMPTON, ON, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impacts of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Sonia Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton South, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction and Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton South, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Patrick Brown, Mayor of the City of Brampton, announced funding for the rehabilitation of The Rose, a performing arts theatre in Brampton.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $2.2 million in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $1.8 million in funding while the City of Brampton is contributing over $1.5 million toward this project.

The project will involve various accessibility upgrades, which include installing climb-assist railings in the upper balcony, replacing a portion of the current fixed seating with removable seating, upgrading and placing emergency alarms in the washrooms, and adding a wheelchair lift.

Other work will include upgrading theatre lighting to LED technology, automating the current rigging system, and updating video infrastructure from analog to digital.

Once complete, the project will enhance the accessibility of The Rose for both audiences and artists, and increase operational efficiency by reducing the time and labour required to present events and programming.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they are needed most.

Quotes

"Investing in performing arts centres promotes cultural diversity and enriches the artistic talent in communities where people live, work and raise families. The rehabilitation of The Rose will ensure this iconic theatre is more accessible and enjoyable for all residents and visitors, and first-rate performances will continue for many years to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Sonia Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton South, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Since it first opened in 2006, The Rose has become a cornerstone of our community's culture, and has made downtown Brampton a more vibrant place to gather, enjoy, and build memories together. This investment will help maintain The Rose as a venue to showcase local and world-renowned performers, and ensure that once doors reopen, The Rose will be enjoyed by our community for years to come."

The Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction and Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton South, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Today's funding announcement from the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario for accessibility and efficiency upgrades at The Rose helps contribute to a more inclusive space for our residents, audiences and artists. When all levels of government work together and invest in infrastructure and services for our residents, we create a better quality of life and enhance civic pride. I look forward to the days ahead where we'll be able to join in-person at The Rose and enjoy live performing arts in our city."

Patrick Brown, Mayor, City of Brampton

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.3 billion in over 2,870 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,870 infrastructure projects. Over the next 10 years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million in Ontario under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g., arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province and the federal government is investing approximately in under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g., arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green; rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

