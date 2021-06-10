Canada and Ontario invest in new $66.9 million community centre in Scarborough in partnership with the YMCA of Greater Toronto

SCARBOROUGH, ON, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Jean Yip, Member of Parliament for Scarborough–Agincourt; Gary Anandasangaree, Member of Parliament for Scarborough–Rouge Park; Aris Babikian, Member of Provincial Parliament for Scarborough–Agincourt on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; Christina Mitas, Member of Provincial Parliament for Scarborough Centre; His Worship John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto; Medhat Mahdy, President and Chief Executive Officer of the YMCA of Greater Toronto; and Daniele Zanotti, President and Chief Executive officer of United Way Greater Toronto announced joint funding for the construction of the Bridletowne Neighbourhood Centre of Community.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $26.7 million in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $22.3 million, while the YMCA of Greater Toronto is contributing over $14.8 million and United Way Greater Toronto is providing more than $3 million. The City of Toronto will contribute $9.8 million for investments that are not covered under the ICIP program and includes $5.942 million towards the purchase of land, and $3.9 million in capital funding for the new child care centre.

The project will see the construction of a new 82,440 square feet building in the Bridletowne Neighbourhood, with spaces for community, youth, and fitness programming including space for United Way agencies. Approximately 68,652 square feet will be used by the YMCA of Greater Toronto as a Centre of Community to house health and fitness facilities, including a pool and gymnasium; licensed child care from infant to preschool as well as before-and-after school programming; community space; and offer a variety of programming for people of all ages. United Way will have a dedicated space of 13,788 square feet for community agencies to directly assist local community members.

This facility will allow the YMCA of Greater Toronto, United Way Greater Toronto, and other partners to reduce existing service gaps in the community by connecting fragmented services and enhancing access to programs and services for those in the Bridletowne Community and surrounding area.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"Ensuring residents have access to community and recreational centres is important for community development and wellbeing. Federal funding for the construction of the Bridletowne Neighbourhood Centre means that residents will have access to modern health and fitness facilities, accessible programming, childcare, and after-school programming that families and residents can enjoy for years to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Community centres are key in ensuring that our communities are inclusive and caring places. Today's announcement ensures that residents in the Bridletowne Community and surrounding area have improved access to vital programs and services in a modern and reliable facility they can enjoy for years to come."

Jean Yip, Member of Parliament for Scarborough–Agincourt

"Community access to recreational, social, and healthcare infrastructure is vital in ensuring communities across the country stay healthy and strong. The investment announced today will see that residents in the Bridletowne neighbourhood have access to an important facility that will provide essential services and much needed recreational infrastructure."

Gary Anandasangaree, Member of Parliament for Scarborough–Rouge Park

I am delighted to participate in this historic announcement to build the Bridleltowne Neighbourhood Centre community and health hub. This major funding announcement will enhance the quality of life of Scarborough residents. In 2018, I promised Scarborough—Agincourt residents that building the Bridletowne Neighbourhood Centre would be my top priority. I am proud that our government has delivered. I am confident that our youth, seniors, and families will enjoy and benefit from programs offered by the hub and will fulfill their potential as productive members of our society."

Aris Babikian, Member of Provincial Parliament for Scarborough–Agincourt on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott

"I am proud that our government is working with partners such as the YMCA of Greater Toronto and the United Way of Greater Toronto to bring a new community hub to Bridletowne. The facility will host wellness and fitness services with amenities such as a pool, gymnasium, and multi-purpose community space. Ontario's investment of over $22 million demonstrates our government's commitment to improving community amenities and services in Scarborough."

Christina Mitas, Member of Provincial Parliament for Scarborough Centre

"The Steeles L'Amoreaux community is a strong diverse, vibrant area of our city that is in great need of a community centre. The combined investment and collaboration from all levels of government, neighbourhood agencies and community members, is helping us build the Bridletowne Neighbourhood Centre. This will enhance the quality of life for our residents and provide an opportunity for residents to meet new people, socialize, and access vital programs and support. I want to thank the federal and provincial government for investing in this centre and for helping create a space that will be used and enjoyed by local residents for generations to come."

His Worship John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto

"This is wonderful news. After years of hard work by all levels of government and stakeholders, I am looking forward to seeing shovels in the ground as this project moves forward. The Bridletowne Hub will generate significant and much-needed benefits, services and jobs for the residents of the community. These services will have a lasting impact and I am glad that everyone is committed to making it happen."

Nick Mantas, City of Toronto Councillor for Scarborough–Agincourt

"Community connection and helping individuals reach their full potential have always been at the heart of the YMCA. The Bridletowne Neighbourhood Centre of Community will be a shining example of our commitment to engaging people of all ages – in their own health and well-being as well as that of their community."

Medhat Mahdy, President and Chief Executive Officer, YMCA of Greater Toronto

"We're a region of neighbourhoods and a country of communities. Where we all come together to find a new or better job, to connect with friends, to get the support we need –is in the spaces like this Hub, close to home. Thanks to the vision, investment and commitment from federal, provincial and municipal governments, the Scarborough Hospital Network, and our partners at the YMCA, the Bridletowne Community Hub will be a reality, making access to services and connection for residents of Steeles L'Amoreaux and adjacent communities, a reality."

Daniele Zanotti, President and Chief Executive Officer, United Way Greater Toronto

"Health is at the heart of our community, and this investment by the Federal and Provincial Governments in the Bridletowne Neighbourhood Centre ensures that generations of people in Scarborough will live vibrant, healthy lives. Scarborough Health Network is proud to partner with community and government partners on this crucial project, and we look forward to improving people's lives, in the Bridletowne neighbourhood and in our broader community."

Elizabeth Buller, President and Chief Executive Officer, Scarborough Health Network

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $13.9 billion in over 3,280 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 3,280 infrastructure projects. Across the province and over the next 10 years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

is investing approximately and is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

