TOWNSHIP OF KING, ON, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, The Honourable Deb Schulte, Minister of Senior and Member of Parliament for Vaughan–King, on behalf of The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; The Honourable Stephen Lecce, Ontario's Minister of Education and Member of Provincial Parliament for Vaughan–King, on behalf of The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Steve Pellegrini, Mayor of the Township of King, announced joint funding for the construction of a new recreational centre in King.

The Government of Canada is investing over $21.1 million in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $17.6 million while the Township of King is contributing more than $14.1 million.

The project will see the construction of a new recreation centre for the Township of King and will include twin ice pad surfaces, an indoor year-round pool and track, gym equipment and multipurpose fitness studio space for yoga, aerobics, and spin classes. The recreation centre will also house a multiuse field house with operable doors to surrounding amenities, including baseball and soccer fields. The project will also explore a number of energy efficient measures for the facility such as natural ventilation, reclaiming waste heat from the refrigeration system, and an open loop geothermal heat exchange.

This new complex will provide residents in the Township of King and surrounding communities access to modern and reliable recreational infrastructure where they can enjoy sports, maintain healthy lifestyles and take part in recreational programs and services for years to come.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"By building a new modern recreational centre in King, we are providing community members a place to be able to enjoy sports, maintain active lifestyles and connect with each other all year-round. This important investment in King will provide a critical community hub that will make King an even better place to live and raise a family, and improve our quality of life."

The Honourable Deb Schulte, Minister of Senior and Member of Parliament for Vaughan–King, on behalf of The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I fought hard to ensure our community receives this modern, green, and urgently needed community and recreational facility for which King families have advocated for over a decade. This is a game changing investment that will benefit children, families, and seniors with access to fitness rooms, two ice rinks, an all-year pool and outdoor sport facilities. I am proud to have delivered the single largest investment in King history and will continue to partner with all levels of government to benefit our community today and well into the future."

The Honourable Stephen Lecce, Ontario's Minister of Education and Member of Provincial Parliament for Vaughan–King, on behalf of The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"On behalf of council, I'd like to thank the Federal and Provincial governments for this significant investment in King Township. The project will be a benefit to all ages and demographics in the community featuring a double pad arena, lap and leisure pool(s), a multipurpose athletic space and other community amenities. It increases our capacity for ice users and introduces King's first indoor aquatics space allowing access year-round. The multipurpose athletic spaces will offer something for everyone. Recreation is essential not only to the health of individuals, but also the health of the community as a whole. This amazing centre will be the centrepiece in building a healthy community for years to come."

His Worship Steve Pellegrini, Mayor of King Township

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.7 billion in over 3,100 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 3,100 infrastructure projects. Across the province and over the next ten years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

is investing approximately and is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; Jason Ballantyne, Communications Officer, Township of King, 905-833-5321 ext. 4573, [email protected] ; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

