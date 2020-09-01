QUINTE WEST, ON, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities of the governments of Canada and Ontario. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than Canadians' personal health; it is also having a profound impact on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Ontarians need help getting safely to work and home, getting to appointments, to shop and to conduct business. Strategic investments in sustainable public transportation infrastructure play a key role.



Neil Ellis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Bay of Quinte, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Todd Smith, Ontario's Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and Member of Provincial Parliament for Bay of Quinte, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Jim Harrison, Mayor of Quinte West, announced funding for two projects today that will modernize Quinte West's transit system and create a more sustainable community.

Projects include a feasibility study to inform route and broader transit planning, followed by the purchase of four new conventional buses, one para-transit vehicle, and up to six on-board bike racks and four new bus shelters. These investments in Quinte West's transit system will increase its capacity and accessibility for riders by creating an important transit link between Quinte West and Belleville.



In addition, new IT upgrades including on-board surveillance systems for 21 buses, and collision avoidance systems for six buses will improve rider safety. The installation of smart card payment technology on 17 buses will make it easier for passengers to pay their fare and allow them to access the Quinte West and Belleville transit systems using the same payment card.

The Government of Canada is investing over $660,500 in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $550,400, while the City of Quinte West is contributing over $440,400.

Quotes

"Public transit allows Canadians to get where they need to go in affordable and environmentally friendly ways. Investing in new buses, bus shelters and public transit technology will improve the quality of lives for Quinte West residents by reducing the amount of road traffic and providing a more affordable option for getting around. These projects will not only benefit public transit users, but will create quality jobs that will positively impact the economy for years to come."

Neil Ellis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Bay of Quinte on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Quinte Access West-East Corridor transit expansion will enhance capacity within Quinte West and create a vital link with services in Belleville. It will improve access to higher education, employment, health care, recreation and businesses across the region. Our government is pleased to invest in the buses, shelters, technological upgrades and planning necessary to drive this welcomed improvement."

The Honourable Todd Smith, Ontario's Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and Member of Provincial Parliament for Bay of Quinte on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"We are grateful for the financial support offered by the federal and provincial governments. This funding will help expand our public transit system and ensure residents have greater access to important services offered regionally, such as employment, education and health."

His Worship Jim Harrison, Mayor of Quinte West

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $28 .7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

.7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure.

is investing under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure. The Government of Canada has invested more than $7.8 billion in over 2,600 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in over 2,600 infrastructure projects across under the plan. Across the province, Ontario is investing more than $7.3 billion in public transit infrastructure over 10 years through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

is investing more than in public transit infrastructure over 10 years through the Investing in Infrastructure Program. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

Associated links

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID-19):

www.canada.ca/coronavirus

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

Government of Ontario Resources – COVID-19:

https://covid-19.ontario.ca/

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Web: Infrastructure Canada

