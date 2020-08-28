TEMISKAMING SHORES, ON, Aug. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Ontarians in rural and Northern communities are the top priorities of the Governments of Canada and Ontario. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than Canadians' personal health. It is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Ontarians need help getting safely to work and home, getting out to appointments, to shop and to conduct business. Strategic investments in public transit and bridge infrastructure play a key role.

Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; along with the Honourable Vic Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, on behalf of Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; His Worship Carman Kidd, Mayor of the Temiskaming Shores; and His Worship Dan Cleroux, Mayor of Coleman Township today announced funding for two projects in Temiskaming Shores and Coleman Township that will help residents get around their communities.

In Temiskaming Shores, public transit users will benefit from five new low-floor buses that will improve reliability and comfort for riders. Four bus shelters will be replaced and two more will be added, providing passengers with greater safety and better protection from the elements. New fare payment technology will enable customers to use contactless payment with reloadable cards. Transit users will also be able to track their bus with a real-time smartphone application, making trip planning easier.

In Coleman Township, the existing single-lane Larose Bridge will be replaced with a new, two-lane structure to improve safety and reliability for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. The new bridge will support better traffic flow, reduce service interruptions, and improve emergency service response times.

The Government of Canada is investing over $1.2 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) and more than $2.9 million through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $2.7 million to the projects. The City of Temiskaming Shores is providing more than $832,000, and the Township of Coleman over $332,000.

Quotes

"The projects announced today will enable the residents of Temiskaming Shores and Coleman Township to get to their destinations safely and conveniently. Investing in modern public transit systems and roads and bridges is essential for building healthier, more sustainable communities for tomorrow. This is a great example of how we are working with our partners to build stronger, more resilient infrastructure that will serve communities across Canada now and in the future."

Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"These long-awaited improvements to transit infrastructure in Temiskaming Shores and Coleman Township will improve safety and accessibility for public transit users, pedestrians, cyclists and motorists alike. Commuters in Northern Ontario communities often face unique challenges, and the modernization of our public transit system will mean more efficient and faster travel experiences. The success of these new projects are a testament to what can be accomplished when all levels of government work together."

The Honourable Vic Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and Member of Provincial Parliament for Nipissing, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"The funding from the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream is a step towards increasing the operational efficiency and quality of the Temiskaming Transit system. Although COVID-19 has impacted operations over the past six months, the transit system has seen considerable growth in ridership over the past several years. Investment in a modern fleet, additional bus shelters and new technology, supports our vision of greater connectivity, accessibility, and ease of use for all riders. On behalf of Council and the City of Temiskaming Shores, I would like to thank the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario for their significant contributions in our community."

His Worship Carman Kidd, Mayor of the City of Temiskaming Shores

"The Township of Coleman is a very busy community. The Township with its two Billion square feet of opportunity will be greatly enhanced with the investment funding in the replacement of the over 100 year old Larose Bridge. The bridge is an important part of our communities. It is a link to the historic Towns of Cobalt, Latchford and the City of Temiskaming Shores and as such greatly enhances our tourism and day to day activities in a safe manner. Thank you for investing in the Township of Coleman."

His Worship Dan Cleroux, Mayor of the Township of Coleman

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $7.9 billion in over 2,600 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in over 2,600 infrastructure projects across under the plan. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure.

is investing under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

Associated links

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19): www.canada.ca/coronavirus

Government of Ontario Resources – COVID-19: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

