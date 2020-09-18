Canada and Ontario invest in modern public transit and active transportation infrastructure for residents of Durham Region

OSHAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities of the governments of Canada and Ontario. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than Canadians' personal health; it is also having a profound impact on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Ontarians need help getting safely to work and home, getting out to appointments, to shop and to conduct business. Strategic investments in sustainable public transportation infrastructure play a key role.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby; Jennifer O'Connell, Member of Parliament for Pickering-Uxbridge; the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; the Honourable Peter Bethlenfalvy, Ontario's President of the Treasury Board and Member of Provincial Parliament for Pickering-Uxbridge; the Honourable Rod Phillips, Ontario's Minister of Finance and Member of Provincial Parliament for Ajax; Lorne Coe, Member of Provincial Parliament for Whitby; Lindsey Park, Member of Provincial Parliament for Durham; and John Henry, Regional Chair and Chief Executive Officer of The Regional Municipality of Durham announced funding for 11 projects that will modernize and improve public transit and active transportation in Durham Region.

Projects include the replacement of 11 conventional buses with new hybrid electric vehicles. An additional 13 conventional buses and 16 mini buses to replace aging vehicles that have reached the end of their lifecycle, helping to reduce Durham Region Transit's maintenance and operating costs while lowering the fleet's impact on the environment. The purchase of two additional articulated buses for the bus rapid transit fleet will increase the capacity of the region's transit system along the bus rapid transit corridor.

Public transit users in Ajax, Whitby, and Oshawa will benefit from the construction of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lanes with active transportation corridors. Cycling lanes and multi-use paths will connect to the transit stations along the three corridors, providing residents with more options for accessing the transit system.

Together, these investments will encourage residents to choose public transit by providing them with more frequent, accessible and reliable bus service.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $45.3 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $37.7 million, and the municipality is contributing more than $43.2 million.

"Public transit allows Canadians to get around in ways that are cleaner, faster and more affordable. Together, these investments are going to help transform public transit in the Durham region. The new BRT lanes, multi-use paths and hybrid electric and conventional buses will help get cars off the road, promote active lifestyles, and build healthy, connected communities. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country and builds stronger communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Transforming public transit and getting large multi-level investments in infrastructure like today has been one of my top priorities since getting elected. Transforming our regional transit system gets cars off the road which reduces traffic congestion, promotes active healthy lifestyles, and builds stronger and more connected communities. This is a leap forward on the path to building sustainable communities which put the environment first."

Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby

"Modern and integrated public transit systems are essential for building the sustainable communities of tomorrow. Improving public transit services for Durham residents helps residents to get where they need to go, whether it be on foot, cycling, or bus rapid transit. The investments announced today will benefit the community, residents, and the environment."

Jennifer O'Connell, Member of Parliament for Pickering-Uxbridge

"This is an exciting day for residents of Durham Region. Our investment of more than $37.7 million in eleven new public transit projects will provide residents with more access to public transit, connecting people to jobs safely and efficiently. This is another example of the province working collaboratively with our federal and municipal partners to make important investments in infrastructure. With today's announcement, these projects can move from shovel-ready to shovels in the ground."

The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"I have had a number of conversations with Durham Region Transit about the importance of these 11 projects over the last six months. I am pleased that we are announcing today that DRT can move forward with their plans for expanded transit options throughout the Region."

Lindsey Park, Member of Provincial Parliament for Durham

"The $83 million in joint-funding announced by the federal and provincial governments, in partnership with our own municipal investment of $43.2 million, will be vital to modernizing and improving our Durham Region Transit (DRT) operations. The hybrid buses that are part of this funding are yet another crucial step towards DRT's commitment to zero-emission transit vehicles over the next decade. Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program together with the Federal Gas Tax Fund in 2019 we are taking the first step in transitioning our fleet through the acquisition of our first hybrid electric and battery powered electric buses and charging infrastructure. It's major investments and partnerships such as these that are crucial to ensuring Durham Region can continue to deliver the excellent public service that we are known for."

John Henry, Chair of the Regional Municipality of Durham

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $28 .7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

.7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure.

is investing under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure. The Government of Canada has invested more than $7.9 billion in over 2,600 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in over 2,600 infrastructure projects across under the plan. Across the province, Ontario is investing more than $7.3 billion in public transit infrastructure over 10 years through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

is investing more than in public transit infrastructure over 10 years through the Investing in Infrastructure Program. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

Canada and Ontario invest in modern public transit and active transportation infrastructure for residents of Durham Region

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support 11 public transit projects in the Durham Region. These investments will support more accessible and sustainable public transit and active transportation for communities.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $45.3 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS). The Government of Ontario is providing over $37.7 million, while The Regional Municipality of Durham is contributing more than $43.2 million in total toward these projects*.

Project Information:

Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Detailed Design and Construction of Bus Rapid Transit Lanes in the Town of Ajax, Town of Whitby and the City of Oshawa The design and construction of Bus Rapid Transit lanes with active transportation corridors on Kingston Road in the Town of Ajax, Dundas Street in the Town of Whitby, and downtown Oshawa. New cycling lanes and multi-use paths will connect to the transit stations along the corridors, providing residents with more options for accessing the transit system. $23,478,000 $19,563,044 $28,653,957 Implementation of the Simcoe Street Rapid Transit Corridor in the City of Oshawa The implementation of a 10 kilometre north-south bus rapid transit (BRT) service through Oshawa that will run along Simcoe Street from Royal Street north to Highway 407. The project will include eight new conventional buses, new bus shelters and traffic signal upgrades that will improve service reliability along the transit corridor. An assessment will also be conducted to evaluate future rapid transit solutions for the Simcoe Street corridor. $5,054,000 $4,211,246 $3,369,755 Durham Region Transit Conventional Service Bus Replacement Replacement of 11 conventional buses with the region's first hybrid electric buses. The new vehicles will reduce emissions and fuel costs while providing transit users with a modern, safe, and efficient transit system. $3,960,000 $3,299,670 $2,640,330 Bus Stop Infrastructure Safety and Accessibility Improvements The resurfacing of unpaved bus stops will ensure that they are fully accessible, while the installation of accessible bus shelters with solar lighting will improve the safety and comfort of transit users. $3,897,600 $3,247,675 $2,598,725 Durham Region Transit Conventional Bus Rapid Transit Service Bus Replacement Purchase of 13 buses, 40 feet long, to replace the older vehicles in the PULSE rapid transit fleet. Equipped with fare payment collection technology, the new vehicles will provide transit users with a modern, safe and efficient fleet. $3,762,000 $3,134,687 $2,508,314 Demolition and New Construction of Durham Region Transit Operations Building The construction of a new 7,500 square-foot transit operations building that meets accessibility and energy efficiency standards will result in a higher quality public transit system. $2,000,000 $1,666,500 $1,333,500 Durham Region Transit On Demand Service Bus Replacement Replacement of 16 mini buses used for On Demand and specialized transit services. The new vehicles will ensure the continued operation of a modern, safe and efficient transit fleet. $1,268,800 $1,057,228 $845,972 Durham Region Transit Articulated Bus Rapid Transit Expansion Purchase of two articulated buses for the region's PULSE rapid transit fleet to provide increased capacity along the high-volume bus rapid transit corridor. $900,000 $749,925 $600,075 Transit Operator Protective Shields The installation of protective shields on Durham's public transit bus fleet will provide a physical barrier between customers and transit vehicle operators, resulting in improved safety for operators and transit users. $490,000 $408,293 $326,708 On-Board Destination Sign Upgrades The replacement of on-board destination signs on the Durham Region Transit bus fleet: bigger and brighter signs with Wi-Fi enabled digital controls to improve accessibility and visibility of destinations for customers. $300,000 $249,975 $200,025 Advanced Fuel and Fluid Management System The installation of a fuel and fluid data collection system that will improve the performance of the bus fleet. Sensors that track fuel and fluid consumption levels will be installed on the fleet vehicles and tracked by the new central monitoring system which will improve the quality and safety of the public transit system. $200,000 $166,650 $133,350

*The federal and provincial governments are each contributing the maximum share of eligible costs for these projects, which are 40% and 33.33% respectively as per the requirements of the Canada-Ontario Integrated Bilateral Agreement. Contributions from recipients may include both eligible and ineligible costs. Ineligible costs are expenditures that municipalities have chosen not to request reimbursement for or that cannot be reimbursed (e.g., property purchases, overhead costs). Cost sharing may differ depending on recipient.

