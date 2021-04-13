Canada and Ontario invest in improved sports and recreational projects in Toronto

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Arif Virani, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Member of Parliament for Parkdale–High Park; Christine Hogarth, Parliamentary Assistant to the Solicitor General and Member of Provincial Parliament for Etobicoke–Lakeshore, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; His Worship John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto; Kara Lysne-Paris, President of the Board of Directors for the High Park Nature Centre; and Simone Stock, Interim Board Chair of the Friends of High Park Zoo, announced funding for projects that will improve sport and recreational infrastructure in Toronto.

The Government of Canada is investing over $8.9 million towards these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $7.4 million while the City of Toronto is contributing over $5.2 million to these projects.

Among the projects funded, outdoor enthusiasts will benefit from the rehabilitation and improvements to the High Park recreational trail where work will include the elimination of curbs and damaged trail surfaces, improvements to drainage, new seating, and landscaping. The High Park Nature Centre will also be rehabilitated. The centre welcomes over 1.5 million visitors annually and the upgrades will provide them with better access and additional recreational offerings.

Further, funding for the Ramsden Park Outdoor Twin Pad Artificial Ice Rink will support upgrades to the refrigeration and electrical systems, ice pad, and apron. The Ted Reeve, Pine Point, and Bill Bolton Arenas will also see their refrigeration systems, mechanical rooms, ice pads and dasher boards upgraded, which will help maintain current service levels and extend the lifespan of the facilities.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"Community spaces and recreational centres are at the heart of places where residents want to live, work and raise their families. Federal funding of over $8.9 million to improve the High Park trail, the Ramsden Park Twin Pad Ice Rink and the Ted Reeve, Pine Point and Bill Bolton arenas will help encourage healthy and active lifestyles among Toronto residents for years to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, create jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The High Park recreational trail and High Park Nature Centre are critical parts of our amazing park. I have no doubt that these infrastructure improvements will benefit my constituents in Parkdale-High Park and all Torontonians for years to come. These updates are greener, more accessible and will make facilities in the park available to families and outdoor enthusiasts year round."

Arif Virani, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Member of Parliament for Parkdale–High Park

"Our government is acting to support all of these Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program projects in the City of Toronto by allocating over $7 million in funding. From recreational trails in High Park, to new funding for outdoor ice rinks, investing in the renovations and rehabilitation, these projects will help to extend the lifespan of these important community-based facilities, while protecting people's health and our economy, so that everyone can enjoy them for years to come."

Christine Hogarth, Parliamentary Assistant to the Solicitor General and Etobicoke–Lakeshore, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"I want to thank the federal and provincial government for investing in Toronto. This funding will allow us continue to provide high-quality services to our residents and will allow us to continue to address much-needed repairs. The projects announced today will help ensure that Toronto's facilities are prepared to meet the needs of Torontonians now and in the future. The facilities and amenities that are receiving funding today are fixtures in their neighbourhoods and have provided an outlet for physical, social and mental well-being for many years."

John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto

"The newly established High Park Visitor and Nature Centre will welcome park visitors and provide them with the information they need for the best park experience possible. Through exhibits and interactive displays in an inclusive and accessible space, visitors will learn about High Park's natural history and engage in protecting and enhancing its natural environment. Bringing the High Park Forest School back to its original century-old roots as a nature-based school is an opportunity that aligns perfectly with our mission. We're grateful to our supporters, and we will continue to serve our community and provide the profound benefits brought by engagement with nature."

Kara Lysne-Paris, President and Board Chair, High Park Nature Centre

"Friends of High Park Zoo is thrilled with today's announcement. We're grateful this project was such a good fit for the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and we're eager to embark on this much needed infrastructure project to help improve High Park Zoo."

Simone Stock, Interim Board Chair of the Friends of High Park Zoo

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.3 billion in over 2,865 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,865 infrastructure projects. Across the province, and over the next 10 years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million , with Canada investing approximately $407 million , under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums).

is investing approximately , with investing approximately , under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Related product

Backgrounder – Canada and Ontario invest in improved sports and recreational projects in Toronto

Joint federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada plan will support sport and recreation projects in the City of Toronto.

The Government of Canada is investing over $8.9 million towards these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $7.4 million while the City of Toronto is contributing over $5.2 million to their projects.

Project Information:

Recipient Project

Name Project

Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding Municipal

Funding Friends

of High Park

Zoo High Park

Nature Centre City of Toronto Rehabilitation of Ramsden Park Outdoor Twin Pad Artificial Ice Rink The project will replace the refrigeration system and ice pads, upgrade the electrical system, building envelope, mechanical room and lighting, replace the dasher boards and protective screening, and improve accessibility. The rehabilitation will provide better access to the park, support the continuation of recreational programming, and promote healthy lifestyles. $1,915,877 $1,596,405 $1,277,411 $0 $0 City of Toronto High Park Recreational Trail Improvements The project will eliminate curbs and damaged trail surfaces, improve drainage, and add seating and landscaping. The upgrades will improve the quality, access and recreational experience of the trail, and ameliorate flooding. $1,428,000 $1,189,881 $751,842 $200,277 $0 City of Toronto High Park Nature Centre Renovation The project will rehabilitate the existing High Park Forest School by undertaking structural upgrades and pest control, and installing new HVAC, mechanical, electrical, sprinkler, emergency power, lighting and safety systems. Accessibility will also be improved with the addition of two lifts. The project will improve access to community and recreational infrastructure by providing additional space for Nature Centre programming. $2,392,000 $1,993,134 $819,858 $0 $775,008 City of Toronto Rehabilitation of Ted Reeve Arena The project will upgrade the mechanical rooms and replace the refrigeration plant, dehumidifier, piping, concrete pad, dasher boards and protective glass for one ice surface. The rehabilitation will improve accessibility, functionality of the arena, and the quality of experience for users while promoting healthy lifestyles. $1,972,735 $1,643,782 $1,315,321 $0 $0 City of Toronto Rehabilitation of Pine Point and Bill Bolton Arenas The project will upgrade and replace the concrete ice pad surfaces, piping, dasher boards and refrigeration plant, and upgrade the electrical system and mechanical room at each arena. The rehabilitation will support the continuation of recreational services and promote healthy lifestyles. $1,262,327 $1,051,834 $1,057,839 $0 $0

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; Lawvin Hadisi, Press Secretary, Office of the Mayor, City of Toronto, 647-460-5607, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

