Canada and Ontario invest in improved sports and recreation facilities in Fort Frances

FORT FRANCES, ON, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Greg Rickford, Ontario's Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, Ontario Minister of Indigenous Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kenora—Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Her Worship, June Caul, Mayor of the Town of Fort Frances, announced funding for the rehabilitation of the Memorial Sports Centre in Fort Frances, Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.9 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $1.6 million toward this project while the Town of Fort Frances is investing over $1.5 million.

The project will involve replacing the roof, installing a new sprinkler system and upgrading the air conditioning system, power supply, ice plant controls, and dehumidifier. Once complete, the renovated facility will feature an updated pool, new squash court floors, and new flooring in the auditorium entrance. In addition, the Zamboni and furnace will be replaced, and upgrades will be made to the security system.

These renovations will enhance the quality and user experience of recreational infrastructure in Fort Frances while improving accessibility and energy efficiency at the Memorial Sports Centre.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they are needed most.

Quotes

"The Memorial Sports Centre is a real hub for the community of Fort Frances. With this investment we will make the Centre better and also ensure that the complex can be enjoyed by the next generation as well. In so doing we will also create some welcome employment opportunities in Fort Frances. All in all this project will benefit a lot of people in the community."

Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Memorial Sports Centre is an important community hub for the people of Fort Frances and I am proud to work alongside Mayor June Caul and the Federal Government to deliver this vital funding. People across Northwestern Ontario deserve access to modern and accessible community and recreation infrastructure that supports our growing communities and families."

The Honourable Greg Rickford, Ontario's Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, Ontario Minister of Indigenous Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kenora—Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"On behalf of the Town of Fort Frances, thank you to Marcus Powlowski, MP for Thunder Bay–Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Greg Rickford, Ontario's Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, Ontario Minister of Indigenous Affairs and MPP for Kenora—Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure for the generous funding we are receiving to rehabilitate our Memorial Sports Centre. Our arena is a very critical hub for our youth, all members who use the facility and all residents of Fort Frances and the District. This funding will enable us to continue providing a healthy and active lifestyle in a safe, accessible, and improved environment. In smaller rural communities like Fort Frances, our local arenas connect families, friends and the community to each other."

Her Worship, June Caul, Mayor of the Town of Fort Frances

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,800 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,800 infrastructure projects. Over the next 10 years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million in Ontario under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g., arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province and the federal government is investing approximately in under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g., arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green; rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

