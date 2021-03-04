Canada and Ontario invest in improved sport, recreation and cultural facilities in London

LONDON, ON, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Kate Young, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario) and Member of Parliament for London West, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre; the Honourable Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks and Member of Provincial Parliament for Elgin—Middlesex—London, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Ed Holder, Mayor of the City of London, announced funding for six projects that will improve sport, recreation and cultural facilities in London.

The Government of Canada is investing over $3.9 million towards these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $3.2 million. The City of London is contributing over $1 million to their projects, while the remaining recipient funding will amount to nearly $1.6 million.

In the City of London, a project for Labatt Park, one of the oldest baseball stadiums in North America, will see upgrades that include the installation of accessible washrooms, and the replacement of bleachers and sports field lighting. These upgrades will improve the safety and accessibility of the stadium, which supports all levels of local non-profit baseball organizations and community events.

An additional five projects will enhance the quality of the community's cultural and recreational infrastructure, benefiting the community by improving building functionality and increasing accessibility for all residents.

The projects include: the rehabilitation of the Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre, which will repurpose space to create a teaching kitchen and install an elevator; replacement of the HVAC system, and installation of a new electrical panel at the Glen Cairn Community Resource Centre; a second-floor addition and updated lighting at the Stoney Creek YMCA; upgrades to lighting and building mechanical systems and a larger, more accessible changeroom at the Bob Hayward YMCA; as well as installation of an elevator at the Participation House Support Services' Community Place North location.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"Investing in community, culture, and recreational infrastructure is essential to creating inclusive communities where Canadians want to live, work and raise their families. The projects announced today will contribute to the City of London's culture and diversity while offering more learning and recreation opportunities for residents. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Kate Young, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario) and Member of Parliament for London West, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The upgrades to these various community facilities will greatly benefit the residents of London by allowing them to safely access improved cultural and recreational infrastructure. These investments will help continue to provide residents with high quality services that not only bring people together, but also supports the future success of individuals by fostering essential life skills."

Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre

"The Ontario government recognizes the immense value of community, culture, and recreation projects in the City of London, and that's why we are making these important investments. I look forward to seeing all the ways these upgraded facilities will continue to foster community in years to come."

The Honourable Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks and Member of Provincial Parliament for Elgin—Middlesex—London, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Among other things, the pandemic has reinforced the importance of community, culture, and recreation. These joint investments from our federal and provincial partners will help revitalize six important sites across the City of London, ensuring they can be enjoyed by Londoners of all ages for years to come."

Ed Holder, Mayor of the City of London

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,780 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,780 infrastructure projects. Across the province, and over the next ten years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million , with Canada investing approximately $407 million , under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g. arenas, indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums).

is investing approximately , with investing approximately , under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g. arenas, indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Backgrounder – Canada and Ontario invest in improved sport, recreation and cultural facilities in London:

Backgrounder

Canada and Ontario invest in improved sport, recreation and cultural facilities in London

Joint federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support six community, culture and recreation projects in the City of London.

The Government of Canada is investing over $3.9 million towards these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $3.2 million. The City of London is contributing over $1 million to their projects, while the remaining recipient funding will amount to nearly $1.6 million.

Project Information:

Recipient Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Recipient Funding Corporation

of the City of

London Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre - Teaching Kitchen & Elevator The project will include the reconfiguration of a multi-purpose community space into a teaching kitchen, a storage unit and several meeting rooms. In addition, an elevator will be installed, improving accessibility, and building components, such as doors, windows and bricks will be renewed and repaired. $748,000 $623,271 $498,729 Corporation of

the City of

London Upgrades to Labatt Park Upgrades to Labatt Park will involve the installation of accessible washrooms, repair and replacement of bleachers, and the replacement of current sports field lighting with energy efficient lighting. $814,000 $678,266 $542,735 Glen Cairn

Community

Resource

Centre Improvement of Resource Centre's Electrical and HVAC systems The project will rehabilitate the electrical and HVAC systems in the Glen Cairn Community Resource Centre. The work will include installing a new electrical panel and replacing the existing HVAC units with a larger unit with greater capacity. $63,325 $52,766 $42,222 Participation

House

Support

Services -

London and

Area Community Place North Elevator The project will install an elevator in the Participation House Support Services' Community Place North facility, improving accessibility. $125,000 $104,156 $83,344 YMCA of Southwestern Ontario Bob Hayward YMCA Recreation Facility Renovation Upgrades to the Bob Hayward YMCA include replacing the hot water storage tanks, boiler plant and piping, air distribution system, pool piping and surge tank. In addition, lighting will be upgraded, and the universal change room will be enlarged for greater accessibility. $801,309 $667,690 $534,273 YMCA of

Southwestern

Ontario Stoney Creek YMCA Recreation Facility Rehabilitation and Expansion The project involves building an addition onto the second floor of the existing facility, enabling the YMCA to offer increased access to recreational programming for all ages, particularly youth and vulnerable populations. The lighting in the entire building will also be upgraded to energy efficient LED. $1,361,800 $1,134,720 $907,980

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Web: Infrastructure Canada

