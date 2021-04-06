TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, James Maloney, Member of Parliament for Etobicoke–Lakeshore, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Christine Hogarth, Parliamentary Assistant to the Solicitor General (Community Safety) and Member of Provincial Parliament for Etobicoke—Lakeshore, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto, announced joint funding to improve three recreational facilities.

The Government of Canada is investing over $3.6 million in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $3 million while the City of Toronto is investing over $2.4 million.

One of the projects includes implementing updates to the Norseman Community Pool. Upgrades involve replacing the roof, mechanical and electrical updates to the HVAC system and important accessibility improvements to the pool's change rooms to include the participation of even more residents. The project will increase the pool's longevity, and improve accessibility for seniors, families, children and persons with disabilities.

Additionally, upgrades to the Sir Adam Beck and Rosedale artificial ice rinks include the replacement of refrigeration plants, upgrades to mechanical rooms, construction of new concrete pads, accessibility improvements, and the installation of dasher boards. These renovations will help maintain existing service levels and allow residents to stay fit and healthy.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they are needed most.

Quotes

"We understand that recreational centres are vital to community development and wellbeing. Today's investment to rehabilitate three recreational centres across Etobicoke will not only provide residents with accessible and modern facilities, but it will also provide opportunities for residents to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

James Maloney, Member of Parliament for Etobicoke–Lakeshore, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Recreational infrastructure plays a vital role in providing access to healthy and active lifestyles. I am pleased that our government is investing more than $3 million to rehabilitate the Norseman Community Pool and the Sir Adam Beck Rink in Etobicoke – Lakeshore. Rosedale Ice Rink will also be upgraded as part of this investment. These improvements will provide residents with upgraded and more accessible facilities for everyone to enjoy."

Christine Hogarth, Parliamentary Assistant to the Solicitor General (Community Safety) and Member of Provincial Parliament for Etobicoke—Lakeshore, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Recreation facilities across our city provide kids, youth and families a great way to stay healthy, learn new skills and socialize with others. Ensuring that they are maintained to meet the needs of our residents means that they can be enjoyed for generations to come. I want to thank the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario for investing in much-needed improvements towards recreation facilities in our city. Through this partnership, residents will continue to have access to excellent facilities."

His Worship John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.3 billion in over 2,870 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,870 infrastructure projects. Over the next ten years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province, with the Government of Canada investing approximately $407 million , under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program . This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g., arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province, with the Government of investing approximately , under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the . This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g., arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Backgrounder

Canada and Ontario invest in improvements to recreational facilities

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada plan will support two projects that will improve three recreational facilities in Etobicoke.

The Government of Canada is investing over $3.6 million in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $3 million while the City of Toronto is investing over $2.4 million.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Norseman Pool Rehabilitation Toronto The project will rehabilitate the Norseman Community Pool. The work will include replacing the roof, upgrading the HVAC system, improving the pool tank and deck, and renovating the change rooms to improve accessibility. $1,983,415 $1,652,680 $1,322,442 Capital Asset Management Program: Artificial Ice Rink State of Good Repair for Sir Adam Beck and Rosedale Facilities Toronto The project will rehabilitate both the Sir Adam Beck and Rosedale artificial outdoor ice rinks. The work will include replacing the refrigeration plants, upgrading mechanical rooms, replacing concrete pads, headers and piping, installing dasher boards and improving accessibility. $1,680,906 $1,400,615 $1,120,744

Web: Infrastructure Canada

