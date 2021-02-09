WHITBY, ON, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby; Lorne Coe, Member of Provincial Parliament for Whitby, and Chief Government Whip, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Don Mitchell, Mayor of the Town of Whitby, announced funding for renovations to the Whitby Civic Recreation Complex.

The Government of Canada is investing over $1.9 million towards this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $1.6 million, while the Town of Whitby is contributing over $1.3 million.

The project involves the renovation and optimization of the facility, including the creation of accessible family change rooms and repurposing of lobby space to support additional programming. In addition, the fire alarm system, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment; electrical panels; pool lighting and filtration systems; and public address system will be improved.

The project will increase the safety and reliability of the facility, and improve the quality and accessibility of aquatic programs, particularly for families with young children, seniors, and individuals with disabilities.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"As a swimmer, I know that recreation centres are at the heart of community life, and their value to our physical, mental and social health has never been so clear as it has during this pandemic. By investing now in the Whitby Civic Recreation Complex, the Government of Canada is building toward a full economic recovery that will provide the people of Whitby with a safer, healthier and more accessible place to swim, play and socialize. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This investment in community, culture, and recreational infrastructure is important for the residents of the Town of Whitby, who will be able to continue enjoying the pool, fitness centre and community space this Centre has become known for. Further, the inclusive improvements to the facility will enhance the enjoyment and use for all residents in the community."

Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby

"Ontario continues to support municipalities like the Town of Whitby, and other eligible public-sector partners in their work to improve the quality of life in their communities. Our Government is proud to be supporting renovation and accessibility improvements to the Whitby Civic Centre Recreational Complex with a $1.6 million dollar investment. Thousands of residents use this facility every year, and I personally have fond memories of bringing my son and daughter to the complex to use the pool as children. I look forward to it being upgraded so it can continue to be an important community resource for future generations."

Lorne Coe, Member of Provincial Parliament for Whitby, and Chief Government Whip, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"This investment in our Civic Recreation Complex will help us meet the needs of our growing population. The renovations will be age-friendly, will increase accessibility, and support a sustainable and energy efficient facility to better serve our residents now and in the future."

His Worship Don Mitchell, Mayor of the Town of Whitby

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.





plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,770 infrastructure projects.





, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,770 infrastructure projects. Across the province, and over the next ten years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million , with Canada investing approximately $407 million , under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, and libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (arenas, and both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).





is investing approximately , with investing approximately , under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, and libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (arenas, and both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; Erin Mikaluk, Communications Lead, Corporate Communications, Town of Whitby, 289-314-6913, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

