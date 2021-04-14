Canada and Ontario invest in improved community, cultural and recreational facilities in First Nation communities in Ontario

MISSISSAUGAS OF THE NEW CREDIT FIRST NATION, ON, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; the Honourable Jill Dunlop, Associate Minister of Children and Women's Issues and Member of Provincial Parliament for Simcoe North; and Wanda Smith, Executive Director of the Native Horizons Treatment Centre, announced joint funding for projects that will improve community, cultural and recreational facilities in five First Nation communities in Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing over $7.1 million towards these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $1.7 million and recipients are contributing over $1.2 million to their respective projects.

In Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation, improvements and upgrades to the Native Horizons Treatment Centre will allow clients to once again have access to important treatment and healing programs after a 2018 fire destroyed part of the centre. Work involves rebuilding portions of the building including the addition of multipurpose and spiritual rooms, and the construction of spaces for trauma-informed programming and cultural and land-based activities. Renovations will also occur to client lounge and laundry rooms, as well as the kitchen and dining areas.

An additional four projects will enhance the quality of community and recreational infrastructure in four First Nation communities across Ontario, by providing modern and functional facilities where all residents can access valued programs and services.

These projects include upgrades to community beaches in Bearskin Lake First Nation; renovations to the historical library building at Beausoleil First Nation; the creation of a new ice plant and the rehabilitation of a multipurpose room for Kingfisher Lake First Nation; and the construction of a housing facility to support residents though quality social and community services in Pikangikum First Nation.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"Community spaces and recreational centres are at the heart of places where people want to live and raise their families. In partnership with First Nations communities across Ontario, we are investing to upgrade community buildings and cultural centres that residents can enjoy for years to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Ontario is investing in these Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program projects to protect the health and the economy of everyone in these First Nation communities. These investments will ensure these facilities are upgraded to meet the needs of each community for many years to come."

The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Cultural infrastructure is significant for Indigenous communities like Beausoleil First Nation. Our government is taking action to help the families and community members who benefit from the revitalization project planned for the historic public library, including the improvements to make it more accessible for all individuals."

The Honourable Jill Dunlop, Associate Minister of Children and Women's Issues and Member of Provincial Parliament for Simcoe North



"Native Horizons Treatment Centre Board, staff and communities are truly grateful for the approval of this project. Since the fire, we have received over 3800 truly heart-breaking calls from our communities seeking support in their recovery and healing journeys. Our new facility will finally be able to provide culturally specific, holistic and trauma conscious programming too individuals, families and communities. As well as relieving some of the back log at other Indigenous treatment centres created by our absence."

Wanda Smith, Executive Director of the Native Horizons Treatment Centre

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.3 billion in over 2,880 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,880 infrastructure projects. Over the next 10 years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province, with the Government of Canada investing approximately $407 million , under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province, with the Government of investing approximately , under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Related product

Backgrounder

Backgrounder

Canada and Ontario invest in improved community, cultural and recreational facilities in First Nation communities in Ontario

Joint federal, provincial, and recipient funding through the Investing in Canada plan will support recreational, cultural, and community infrastructure projects in five First Nation communities across Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing over $7.1 million towards these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $1.7 million and recipients are contributing over $1.2 million to their respective projects.

Project Information:

Project title Recipient Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Recipient Funding Bearskin Lake Community Beach and Pavillion Windigo First Nation Council The project will clean up two beach areas, add two pavilions and install picnic tables and potentially, washroom facilities. The upgrades will result in an improved recreational facility for residents and visitors to enjoy for years to come. $421,771 $103,081 $37,510 Re-Establishing Our Healing Journeys Native Horizons Treatment Center Project work includes the reconstruction of portions of the building destroyed by fire, the addition of Multipurpose and Spiritual Rooms for client and community use, and the addition of space for trauma support programming and cultural activities. The project will support the delivery of effective, culturally based addiction treatment, trauma programming, and healing for residents and clients. $3,556,553 $916,082 $915,004 Renovations to Historical Library Building Beausoleil First Nation The project will rebuild the front steps of the library and add a ramp to improve accessibility, rebrick and parge exterior walls, and rewire the entire building. The upgrades will improve community access and extend the life of this historic building. $187,500 $45,825 $16,675 Renovation and Addition of an Ice Plant and Multi-Purpose Room for Kingfisher Lake First Nation (KLFN) Kingfisher Lake First Nation The project will renovate and install a new ice plant at the arena and rehabilitate the mezzanine to allow for sports and training. The upgrades will promote community health and wellness, and will improve community access to recreational activities for years to come. $2,591,109 $633,267 $230,436 Pikangikum First Nation Transitional Housing Project Pikangikum First Nation The project will construct housing to support indigenous and vulnerable individuals. The new housing will include a 16-person sleeping module, a community kitchen, public bathrooms, office space and healing rooms, a common gathering area and conference rooms. Exterior work includes building a deck with ramp and canopy. This project will provide improved access to quality social and community services from qualified and accredited mental health workers, family councilors, Elders, legal workers, and traditional healers to individuals and their families. $354,375 $86,609 $31,516

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; Wanda Smith, Executive Director, Native Horizons Treatment Centre, 905-768-5144, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

