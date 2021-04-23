Canada and Ontario invest in improved community and recreational infrastructure in North Bay, Callander and Powassan

NORTH BAY, ON, April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Paul Lefebvre, Member of Parliament for Sudbury, on behalf of The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; The Honourable Victor Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and Member of Provincial Parliament for Nipissing, on behalf of The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; Bob Cunningham, President of the Camp Tillicum Board; John Miller, President and Governor of the Near North Trail Association; and His Worship Peter McIsaac, Mayor of the Municipality of Powassan, announced joint funding for three community and recreational infrastructure projects in North Bay, Callander, and Powassan.

The Government of Canada is investing $449,281 toward these projects, through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan, with the Government of Ontario providing $374,265. North Bay Rotary's Camp Tillicum Camp Corporation is contributing $121,250, the Near North Trail Association is investing $87,711 and the Municipality of Powassan is providing $50,258 towards their respective projects.

The first project announced today will support the Camp Tillicum Renewal Project. The project includes replacing the existing community hall with a new accessible multi-purpose facility, and improving the camp grounds, such as updating the bathroom facilities, removing safety hazards, and clearly labelling the buildings. This project will allow Camp Tillicum to continue providing important recreational programs and services to hundreds of children in the North Bay area while improving its grounds to be more accessible and welcoming for future campers.

Funding will also support improvements to the Near North Trail Association's snowmobile trail network. The project includes replacing two bridges and refurbishing of another three, installing new railings, and purchasing equipment required for remote trail access. This work will increase trail safety and the user experience for snowmobilers along the 1,900 kilometre trail system, and further support the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs.

Finally, upgrades to the Trout Creek Community Centre in Powassan will improve the facility's accessibility and allow more residents to enjoy recreational activities. The scope of work includes the construction of an accessible ramp, installation of hands-free hardware and railings, purchase of four sets of public accessible and movable bleachers for community events, and installation of accessible playground equipment.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they are needed most.

Quotes

"Investing in community, culture, and recreational infrastructure is essential to creating healthy and inclusive communities. Today's investments will allow residents of all ages in North Bay, Callander, and Powassan to have continued and improved access to essential recreational facilities, programs, and services for years to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Paul Lefebvre, Member of Parliament for Sudbury

"These are very important infrastructure projects for our area. From improvements to our snowmobile trails, upgrades to the Trout Creek Community Centre, and the Camp Tillicum renewal, these are all important developments that will make life more enjoyable for our families."

The Honourable Victor Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade and Member of Provincial Parliament for Nipissing, on behalf of The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"With this funding from Canada and from Ontario, North Bay Rotary's Camp Tillicum will be able to start construction on the Redpath Youth Centre, as the centre piece of a refurbished waterfront recreational facility. The Camp's partnership with the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario (North Bay branch) is strengthened with the Y getting ready to expand beyond day camps to providing family recreation, swimming lessons and theme camps. I am very grateful to the community for the funds that have already been donated or pledged. Major donors include Redpath, the Stockfish family and the Thomson family and were crucial in raising the profile of the project. The hard work over many years by Rotarians has been crucial to the success of the Camp."

Bob Cunningham, President of the Camp Tillicum Board

"The Near North Trail Association and its 10 volunteer clubs operate 1900 km of trails within OFSC District 11, stretching from Kearney to Martin River and Mattawa to French River. Funding announced today by the Governments of Canada and Ontario will ensure the safe passage of snowmobilers by replacing 2 bridges and refurbishing 3, along with the purchase of new equipment necessary for trail improvements. This funding will create trail sustainability for years to come, provide a safe and enjoyable experience for ridership while generating significant economic impact in the local communities of the Near North Trail Association District."

John Miller, President and Governor of the Near North Trail Association

"The Municipality of Powassan is very thankful for the funding we are receiving today. The rehabilitation of the accessibility ramp at the Trout Creek Community Centre will ensure that our Recreation Center is accessible and utilized to its potential. The accessible playground equipment provides safe and inclusive play opportunities for children. The portable accessible bleachers will encourage participation in events and activities by all community members."

His Worship Peter McIsaac, Mayor of the Town of Powassan

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.5 billion in over 3,010 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 3,010 infrastructure projects. Over the next 10 years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million in Ontario under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately in under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada plan to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Related Products

Backgrounder

Canada and Ontario invest in improved community and recreational infrastructure in North Bay, Callander and Powassan

Joint federal, provincial, and recipient funding through the Investing in Canada plan will support three community and recreational infrastructure projects in North Bay, Callander and Powassan.

The Government of Canada is investing $449,281 toward these projects, through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan, with the Government of Ontario providing $374,265. The Rotary Club of North Bay is contributing $121,250, the Near North Trail Association is investing $87,711 and the Municipality of Powassan is providing $50,258 towards their respective projects.

Project Information:

Project title Recipient Project Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding Recipient

Funding Other

Funding Camp Tillicum Renewal Project Rotary Club of North Bay The project will replace the aging recreational hall with a new multi-purpose accessible facility, update bathrooms, and remove safety hazards on the grounds. The improvements will allow Camp Tillicum to keep providing important recreational programs and services to children in the North Bay area. $242,500 $202,063 $121,250 $40,437 District 11, Near North Trail Association Snowmobile Trail Improvements Near North Trail Association jointly with North Bay Snowmobile Club, West Nipissing Snowmobile Club The project will replace two bridges and upgrade three more, install new railings, 14 culverts, and includes the purchase of new equipment to maintain remote sections of trails. This work will improve the safety and the user experience for snowmobilers along District 11's 1,900 kilometre trail system, and further support the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs. $131,403 $109,393 $87,711 $0 Addressing Accessibility Deficiencies at the Trout Creek Community Centre Municipality of Powassan The project will construct an accessible ramp, install hands-free hardware and railings, purchase four sets of publicly accessible bleachers for community events, and install new accessible playground equipment. The upgrades will improve the Centre's accessibility and allow more residents to enjoy recreational activities for years to come. $75,378 $62,809 $50,258 $0

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; Bob Cunningham, President, Camp Tillicum Board, 705-471-8492, [email protected]; Jessica Reynolds, District Coordinator, Near North Trail Association, 705-495-4333, [email protected]; Maureen Lang, Chief Administrative Officer, Municipality of Powassan, 705-724-2813, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

