Canada and Ontario invest in green infrastructure to rehabilitate Lakeshore Road's storm water system in Wainfleet

WAINFLEET, ON, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Ontario. Investments in public infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to create jobs and economic growth, make our communities more sustainable and resilient in the face of climate change, and to build more inclusive, equitable public spaces.

Today, Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre, both on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Sam Oosterhoff, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education and Member of Provincial Parliament for Niagara West, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Kevin Gibson, Mayor of Wainfleet, announced funding for the rehabilitation of Lakeshore Road's storm water system.

This investment will increase the capacity of the storm water management system, minimize roadside erosion, reduce overland flooding and water infiltration into private septic systems.

The Government of Canada is investing $255,568 through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing $212,952, while the Township of Wainfleet is contributing $175,400.

The project involves the replacement of existing catch basins and two outlets to the municipal drains, as well as the installation of roadside erosion protection walls and drainage curbs to eliminate erosion. This will add additional storm water handling capacity to the system, enabling it to address instances of higher-than-normal rainfall that may otherwise cause overland flooding.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they need it the most.

"As extreme weather events become more frequent, investments in essential public infrastructure play a vital role in building healthy and resilient communities. The rehabilitation of Lakeshore Road will protect Wainfleet residents and businesses by reducing overland flooding of properties along the road, and reduce water infiltration into private septic systems. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Investments in public infrastructure like the one we are announcing today will help protect Wainfleet residents now and for years to come. Supporting our communities is very important in times like these and the Government of Canada has helped many communities in the Niagara region and Southwestern Ontario with water, wastewater upgrades as well as road and bridges rehabilitation projects. Together, with all our partners we are keeping Canadians and Ontarians safe and helping our communities grow."

Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I'm pleased that our government has partnered with the federal government and the Town of Wainfleet to make a joint investment of almost $650,000 to improve local water infrastructure. Ontario's contributions of over $210,000 will help support the much-needed rehabilitation of Lakeshore Road, including the construction of storm sewers and wastewater management infrastructure in Wainfleet."

Sam Oosterhoff, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education and Member of Provincial Parliament for Niagara West on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Recent weather events in our Township have demonstrated how important infrastructure is in protecting the residents and property in our community. As a smaller rural centre with strong agricultural roots, we have one of the most extensive drainage networks in Ontario and these essential works will play a crucial part in enhancing this vital system, as well protecting our lakeshore area businesses, roads and properties in the years ahead."

His Worship Kevin Gibson, Mayor of Wainfleet

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects. The Government of Canada has invested $8.1 billion in over 2750 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested in over 2750 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

is investing under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure. Ontario is investing more than $40 million and Canada is investing more than $100 million under the first intake of the Green Infrastructure stream.

