BELLEVILLE, ON, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Across the country, families, businesses, and communities are feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Neil Ellis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, and Member of Parliament for Bay of Quinte, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Todd Smith, Ontario's Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and Member of Provincial Parliament for Bay of Quinte, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Mitch Panciuk, Mayor of the City of Belleville, announced funding for improvements to Belleville's Cannifton Stormwater Pumping Station.

The Government of Canada is investing $562,000 in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $468,000 in funding, and the City of Belleville is contributing more than $374,000.

The project involves numerous additions to the station including two submersible pumps, wet well hatches and rails, a flow meter and control panel, and a new roof. Additionally, the project will make important upgrades to the HVAC and lighting systems and will replace the existing fuel tank with a new diesel generator.

This project will ensure safe vehicle and pedestrian traffic by improving the station's service reliability, and ability to remove stormwater to prevent flooding.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they need it the most.

Quotes

"Investments in essential public infrastructure are vital to building healthy and resilient communities. Today's investment for important upgrades to Belleville's Cannifton Stormwater Pumping Station means better safety and flood protection for the community and its residents. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Neil Ellis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, and Member of Parliament for Bay of Quinte, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Ontario is pleased to support upgrades at the Cannifton Stormwater Pumping Station through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program partnership. This modern infrastructure will ensure the City of Belleville has sufficient, reliable capacity to limit flooding and provide necessary services to support its residents and businesses."

The Honourable Todd Smith, Ontario's Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and Member of Provincial Parliament for Bay of Quinte, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"The Cannifton Road Stormwater Pumping Station ensures that Cannifton Road underpass does not flood during storm events. It has been a critical piece of City infrastructure since its construction in 1980 and through this funding, these improvements will go a long way in ensuring it is sustainable for years to come. We are grateful to both our federal and provincial governments for their assistance."

His Worship Mitch Panciuk, Mayor of the City of Belleville

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,800 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in over 2,800 infrastructure projects across under the plan. Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

is investing over under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure. Ontario is investing more than $40 million and Canada is investing more than $100 million under the first intake of the Green Infrastructure Stream.

