WHITCHURCH-STOUFFVILLE, ON, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Helena Jaczek, Member of Parliament for Markham-Stouffville, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; The Honourable Paul Calandra, Member of Provincial Parliament for Markham–Stouffville; and His Worship Iain Lovatt, Mayor of the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville, announced joint funding for the construction of a multi-season trail in Whitchurch-Stouffville that will be used for skating during winter.

The Government of Canada is investing over $2.2 million in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $1.8 million while the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville is contributing over $1.4 million.

The work involves constructing a multi-season trail in the Town's primary community park that will be used for skating during winter months. In addition, the project will involve construction of accessible washrooms and changerooms, a shed for the ice resurfacer and a bridge for the resurfacer to access the trail. This investment will support the creation of a fully accessible, inclusive, community hub where residents can enjoy the outdoors, and stay fit and healthy for years to come.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"This investment will create a new multi-season trail that will be used for skating during winter. The trail will provide Whitchurch-Stouffville's residents with a fantastic outdoor facility where people can exercise and come together. The project will mean jobs in the coming months, and it will provide the Town's residents with a recreational facility that will be a huge asset for the community for years to come."

Helena Jaczek, Member of Parliament for Markham-Stouffville, on behalf of The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Ontario is taking action by contributing more than $1.8 million to build a walking and skating trail right here in Whitchurch-Stouffville. This kind of recreational infrastructure is exactly what our growing community needs. I look forward to visiting with my family as soon as it is open."

The Honourable Paul Calandra, Member of Provincial Parliament for Markham–Stouffville, on behalf of The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"On behalf of the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville, we are thrilled to receive this generous funding towards the winter skating trail to be constructed in Memorial Park. This new skating trail, which was chosen by the community as the highest priority in the parks expansion, will bring generations together creating stronger, happier, and healthier residents. Thank you to the Federal and Provincial governments for your support."

His Worship Iain Lovatt, Mayor of the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.3 billion in over 2,880 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,880 infrastructure projects. Across the province and over the next ten years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

is investing approximately and is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

