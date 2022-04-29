Canada and Ontario invest in community and recreation infrastructure

OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Investments in key infrastructure projects ensure thriving and healthy communities across Canada. From roads and community centres to public transit and water reservoirs, reliable infrastructure provides communities with opportunities to grow and develop today so that they can be resilient in the face of tomorrow.



Today, Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament for Nepean, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Lisa MacLeod, Ontario's Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Jan Harder, Councillor for Ward 3 Barrhaven, on behalf of His Worship, Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa announced joint funding for 12 community and recreation infrastructure projects across Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $20.8 million in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is providing over $17.3 million, while recipients and partners are contributing over $13.8 million in total.

Among the projects announced today is the construction of the Barrhaven Town Centre in Nepean. This new cultural hub will include the construction of a 15,000 square foot cultural centre, a 3,000 square foot seniors' space, and an over 25,000 square foot library. Once complete, this project will provide residents in Ottawa with a cultural hub that will foster social interactions and community engagement for years to come.

Additional funding announced today will support recreation and community infrastructure projects in Ajax, Brantford, London, Kitchener, Kingsville, Perth East, Cramahe, Howick, Clarence-Rockland, Madoc, and Lambton Shores. These projects include improvements to local community centres and facilities, theatres, playgrounds, rinks, outdoor courts, and pools.

Quotes

"Cultural infrastructure is vital in ensuring community development and wellbeing. Today's investment will provide thousands of Barrhaven residents access to a modern, welcoming space where they can come together to enjoy cultural events, learn, and socialize. This fills a big gap we had in Barrhaven for many years."

Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament for Nepean, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Over the past 16 years, I've worked hard to ensure that our roads, bridges and schools have kept up with the fast pace of growth in Barrhaven. Being able to deliver on the Barrhaven Town Centre, therefore is doubly meaningful for me as the local MPP and the Minister responsible for public libraries, culture and performance arts. Today, Nepean will benefit from a $38 million project that will deliver a world class facility to our high growth community, which will benefit families for years to come."

The Honourable Lisa MacLeod, Ontario's Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries and Member of Provincial Parliament for Nepean, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"The new Barrhaven Town Centre will be an iconic cultural hub featuring flexible spaces for community engagement, performances and recreational activities. This investment of more than $38 million is a significant contribution to community development and wellbeing and I want to thank our federal and provincial funding partners for your commitment to the residents of our community."

City Councillor Jan Harder, on behalf of Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past 6 years, the Government of Canada has invested more than $18.7 billion in over 4,200 infrastructure projects across Ontario .

has invested more than in over 4,200 infrastructure projects across . During that period, over $45 billion has been invested in communities by Infrastructure Canada across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including over $1.8 billion for culture and recreation infrastructure projects.

has been invested in communities by Infrastructure Canada across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including over for culture and recreation infrastructure projects. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. For its part, Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green infrastructure as well as other priority infrastructure, including across rural and northern communities.

is investing over to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green infrastructure as well as other priority infrastructure, including across rural and northern communities. Over the next 10 years, Ontario has planned overall investments of more than $158.8 billion to support access to quality, reliable high-speed internet, and the construction, rehabilitation and modernization of new schools, hospitals, public transit, roads and bridges.

has planned overall investments of more than to support access to quality, reliable high-speed internet, and the construction, rehabilitation and modernization of new schools, hospitals, public transit, roads and bridges. Getting shovels in the ground on critical infrastructure projects is part of the Ontario government's plan to build strong and resilient communities, stimulating job creation and boosting economic growth while protecting health and safety of people across the province.

Backgrounder: Canada and Ontario invest in community and recreation infrastructure

Canada and Ontario invest in community and recreation infrastructure

Joint federal, provincial, and recipient funding through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program will support 12 community and recreation infrastructure projects across Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $20.8 million in these projects. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $17.3 million, while recipients and partners are contributing over $13.8 million.

Location Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Recipient Funding Town of Ajax Rehabilitation of 2 Ice Pads at the Ajax Community Centre Restoration of the Twin Pads will consist of a complete removal and replacement of the existing concrete floor slab, insulation, rebar and refrigeration piping. These renovations will ensure the public has improved access to the rinks and allow for continued hockey, ringette and skating programs and encourage physical activity. $1,648,080 $1,373,263 $1,098,857 City of Brantford Woodman Pool and Playground Replacement Renovation to the existing pool, construction of an additional multi-purpose space, and replacement of the existing playground. Once complete, the pool and community centre will provide improved access for children, youth and seniors. $1,810,100 $1,508,266 $1,206,884 City of Clarence-Rockland Tucker House Grounds: Buildings Safety and Accessibility Upgrades Safety and accessibility improvements to the Tucker House Renewal Centre, including preventative fire measures, durable driving surfaces, accessibility ramps and renovated washrooms. $85,990 $71,651 $57,334 Township of Cramahe Keeler Centre Facility and Grounds Accessibility Upgrades Accessibility upgrades to the facility to support mobility devices, including greater outdoor access and barrier-free washroom facilities. Renovations will allow the Keeler Centre to provide residents in Cramahe continued and improved access to quality community infrastructure. $121,440 $101,190 $80,970 Township of Howick Expansion of Howick Pool Facility Addition of a fully accessible and modern playground structure, swing set and splash pad. These expansions will allow more residents in Howick to access barrier-free quality recreation infrastructure. $93,978 $78,307 $62,660 Town of Kingsville Town of Kingsville Recreation Complex Improvements to and the expansion of the recreation complex's two outdoor baseball diamonds and a new shade structure and dog park, which will allow continued access to community, cultural and recreational infrastructure. $246,334 $203,226 $146,275* City of Kitchener Outdoor Digital Marquee and Theatrical Lighting System Funding for this project will support the design, purchase, and installation of a new LED digital marquee and the installation of a new dimmer system at the Registry Theatre. These upgrades will increase the visibility of events being held at the theatre and will improve theatre equipment and infrastructure for years to come. $45,024 $37,516 $30,020 Municipality of Lambton Shores Revised Phase Two - Vision 2020 - Expansion and Renovation of the Kiwanis Kineto Theatre The Kiwanis Kineto Theatre renovation and expansion will link two heritage buildings together, bring the industrial kitchen up to public health standards and enhance the building's essential services such as plumbing and electrical. This project will provide a fully accessible, full service multi-purpose heritage facility to support a variety of programs, services and cultural activities that support local community needs. $48,002 $39,998 $32,005 City of London Centre Branch YMCA Recreation Facility Rehabilitation New and efficient mechanical systems will minimize service interruptions by improving the building's original main infrastructure components. Renovations to the pedestrian walkways will also improve accessibility to the space's services. $1,310,866 $1,092,279 $874,020 Township of Madoc Madoc Township Recreation Hall and Playground Revitalization Accessibility upgrades to the recreation hall's entrance and playground in addition to upgrades to electrical infrastructure in the kitchen allowing for the use of new upgraded kitchen appliances. $49,152 $40,956 $32,772 City of Ottawa Barrhaven Town Centre Construction of a new over 25,000 square foot library, a 15,000 square foot performing arts and cultural centre, a 3,000 square foot community centre for seniors, and a quarter hectare outdoor urban plaza. Once complete, this project will a be a cultural hub that fosters social interaction and community engagement. $15,200,000 $12,665,400 $10,143,600 Township of Perth East Perth East Community Hub Renovation of a 300 square foot location for the Perth East Community Hub for more than 16 organizations to offer accessible services and programs, while creating a safe space that will benefit residents for years to come. $181,353 $151,112 $120,917

*In addition to the $146,275 being provided by the Town of Kingsville, $20,000 is being contributed by the Kingsville Pickleball Association.

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map

https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Read Ontario's report: Building Ontario: Getting Shovels in the Ground

https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario-getting-shovels-ground

