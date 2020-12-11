Canada and Ontario Invest in Affordable Housing in Brockville

BROCKVILLE, ON, Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and the Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, together announced $2 million in joint funding to help create new affordable housing in the city of Brockville. This investment will ensure more seniors have access to stable, affordable and rent geared to income housing in their community.

The funding announcement took place at St. Vincent de Paul Hospital, where Marguerita Residence Corporation is building an 88-unit affordable housing complex for seniors. The new development will have a mix of one and two-bedroom units with thirteen barrier free units to support individuals with mobility challenges. The complex will include a ground floor community common room and an office for visiting medical and support workers. The grounds will feature a two-tiered garden as a legacy to the work the Sisters of Providence have done in the community.

Marguerita Residence Corporation came to an agreement with the Sisters of St. Vincent to turn the 2.5-acre property, formerly being rented by the Brockville General Hospital, into affordable housing for seniors.

Funding for this project is being delivered through the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative, which is a joint initiative by the governments of Canada and Ontario.

Quotes

"Through investments in affordable housing, our Government is providing assistance to those who need it most here in Brockville and across the country. We are committed to making communities stronger through projects like these. These investments help create new jobs for the middle class and stimulate the local economy, while providing access to safe, affordable homes for Canadian seniors." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"I'm proud that our governments are working together to invest $2 million to build much-needed affordable housing right here in Brockville. All seniors deserve to live in safe, affordable homes and the new 88-unit building created through this project will make a real difference in the lives of so many of our local residents." – The Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Quick Facts

The Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative provides funding to repair, regenerate and expand community housing so tenants can live in a home that is affordable. It can also be used to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring and help them to become more sustainable.





The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.





As part of its Community Housing Renewal Strategy, the Ontario government is investing nearly $1 billion in 2020-21, which will help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness in Ontario.





government is investing nearly in 2020-21, which will help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness in . Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.





plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit is a joint federal-provincial housing allowance program that gives people more choice in where they live. Ontario was the first province to announce the signing of a bilateral agreement for the benefit with a joint investment of up to $1.4 billion over nine years. Since the Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit program launched on April 1, 2020 , over 5,200 Ontario households have been approved for assistance.





was the first province to announce the signing of a bilateral agreement for the benefit with a joint investment of up to over nine years. Since the Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit program launched on , over 5,200 households have been approved for assistance. Ontario is investing $510 million across the province through its Social Services Relief Fund to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep vulnerable people safe. This includes funding to local service managers — including over $2.6 million to the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville — and Indigenous program administrators to meet their local needs and support people who are having difficulty paying rent.

Associated Links

is committed to increasing housing supply across the province, while getting the best value for taxpayers. Cutting red tape will bring housing to market faster – leading to lower housing costs and helping people keep more of their hard-earned dollars. For more information on affordable housing in , visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing or follow us on Twitter. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

