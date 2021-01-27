Canada and Ontario invest in accessible public transit infrastructure for residents of Peel Region

REGION OF PEEL, ON, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities of the governments of Canada and Ontario. Investments in Ontario's infrastructure during this extraordinary time provides an opportunity to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and to make our communities more inclusive and resilient.

That is why, together, these governments are taking decisive action to help families, businesses and communities as they adapt to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontarians need safe and reliable public transit to get to work and home, to appointments, to shop for essentials, and to conduct business. Strategic investments in accessible public transportation infrastructure play a key role in delivering this service.

Today, The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Sylvia Jones, Solicitor General of Ontario and Member of Provincial Parliament for Dufferin-Caledon, on behalf of The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Nando Iannicca, Regional Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation of the Regional Municipality of Peel, announced funding for two projects that will modernize and improve accessibility for Peel Region's public transit system.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.5 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing close to $3 million, and the Region of Peel is contributing more than $2.3 million.

One project involves the replacement of existing specialized transit buses with 69 new, specialized, 8-metre buses as the current fleet reaches the end of its planned service lifecycle. The new propane-powered buses, with side-mounted lift, will provide accessible transit in Brampton, Mississauga, and Caledon, and are capable of carrying as many as six wheelchair passengers.

The second project involves the adoption of the PRESTO electronic fare collection system across the Regional Municipality of Peel's TransHelp fleet. This project includes the design, planning, purchase and hardware installation of up to 145 portable, tablet-based, electronic payment units.

These projects will result in increased capacity, and improved quality, safety and access to the public transit system in the Region of Peel.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"These investments will help make sure there's accessible public transit, powered by lower-emissions propane, for residents across Peel Region, throughout Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon. And by modernizing the public transit payment method to one already in use in other Ontario cities, we're giving TransHelp bus riders more options to make fare payment easier. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The modernization of public transit is vital to ensure that the system is accessible for all residents of Peel Region. These investments will expand accessibility to transit, improve payment efficiency and give all residents the option to get around quickly and affordably."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Federal Minister of Transport

"Increasing accessibility to transit in our community is welcomed and exciting news. Many residents of Caledon and across our region rely on Peel Transhelp to get to work, school and appointments. Our government's close to $3 million investment will greatly improve the quality of life for many individuals and families."

Sylvia Jones, Solicitor General of Ontario and Member of Provincial Parliament for Dufferin-Caledon, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Making it easier for families to travel in, out, and around Peel region is a priority of our government. Improving public transit accessibility by expanding the Peel Transhelp fleet with more energy efficient buses will help keep Peel moving safely and efficiently for all who call our Region home."

Prabmeet Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton South

"Peel's goal is to create a place where everyone enjoys a sense of belonging and has access to the services and opportunities needed to thrive. This funding supports initiatives that directly improve the service experience for passengers with disabilities and advances the modernization of specialized transit in Peel. It's an example of all levels of government working together to directly benefit the community by ensuring residents with disabilities can continue to travel without barriers."

Nando Iannicca, Regional Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation of the Regional Municipality of Peel

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.1 billion in over 2,750 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,750 infrastructure projects. $28 .7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects.

.7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects. Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

is investing over under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure. Across the province, Ontario is investing more than $7.3 billion in public transit infrastructure over 10 years through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

