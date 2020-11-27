Canada and Ontario invest in accessible public transit for Greenstone, Kenora and Machin

KENORA, ON, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities of the governments of Canada and Ontario.

That's why the Governments of Canada and Ontario are taking decisive action to help families, businesses and communities as they adapt to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic and support the creation of good, middle class jobs.

Ontarians need help getting safely to work and home, getting out to appointments, to shop and to conduct business. Strategic investments in sustainable public transportation infrastructure play a key role.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River; the Honourable Greg Rickford, Member of Provincial Parliament for Kenora-Rainy River, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines; Minister of Indigenous Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; His Worship Dan Reynard, Mayor of the City of Kenora; His Worship Renald Beaulieu, Mayor of the Municipality of Greenstone; and His Worship Gordon Griffiths, Mayor of the Township of Machin announced funding for three projects that will improve the accessibility of public transit in Greenstone, Kenora and Machin.

These investments will ensure each community has the infrastructure they need to provide reliable and accessible public transit services, and get residents where they need to be on time. To support these projects, the Government of Canada is investing more than $141,945 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Ontario is providing $118,276 and the municipalities are contributing $94,642.

In Greenstone, the purchase of a 14-seat accessible bus will help modernize and expand the transit fleet, and increase services to seniors. The purchase of one handi-transit bus and the construction of a new bus garage in Kenora will expand the paratransit service and provide more accessible transit options for residents. In Machin, the construction of a bus storage shelter will ensure the quality and safety of the stored vehicle, which provides reliable transit services for senior residents.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to ensure the safety and resiliency of communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Public transit allows Canadians to get around in ways that are cleaner, faster and more affordable. These investments will help improve public transit service in Kenora, Greenstone and Machin, by ensuring they have the fleet and facilities they need to provide accessible, safe and reliable transit services to residents in their communities. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities.

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Modern and accessible public transit systems are essential for building sustainable communities of tomorrow. Improving public transit services for residents of these three communities helps to get them where they need to go, whether it be to access essential services, get to work, or visit with loved ones. The investments announced today will benefit the communities, residents, and the environment for years to come."

Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River

"Northwesterners deserve modern, affordable and accessible community transportation options. That is why our government is proud to deliver this important funding to upgrade and improve public transit infrastructure in Kenora, Machin and Greenstone in partnership with Municipalities and the Federal government."

The Honourable Greg Rickford, Member of Provincial Parliament for Kenora-Rainy River, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines; Minister of Indigenous Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure.

"Our accessible specialized transit service is an essential service for our community that supports citizens of Kenora who may require accessible assistance. This funding for the purchase of an accessible bus will expand this specialized service and the construction a new bus garage will ensure vehicles remain safe and reliable. Both of these projects are key to the vitality of this important service for our citizens and we are thankful for this joint federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan."

His Worship Dan Reynard, Mayor of the City of Kenora

"The Municipality of Greenstone is extremely grateful to Infrastructure Canada and the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario for approving our request for funding for this important project. The purchase of the 14 seat paratransit bus will allow us to improve and expand our assistance to our local seniors."

His Worship Renald Beaulieu, Mayor of the Municipality of Greenstone

"I would like to thank the Federal and Provincial Governments for their financial support helping us construct a Bus Shelter that will extend the life of our Seniors Bus."

His Worship Gordon Griffiths, Mayor of the Township of Machin

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $28 .7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

.7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure.

is investing under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure. Across the province, Ontario is investing more than $7.3 billion in public transit infrastructure over 10 years through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

is investing more than in public transit infrastructure over 10 years through the Investing in Infrastructure Program. To date, the Government of Canada has invested more than $8 billion in over 2,700 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

Location Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal / Other Funding Greenstone, Municipality of Purchase of a 14-Seat Accessible Bus The purchase of a new accessible bus will expand the specialized transit system to include all wards within the municipality. $18,251 $15,208 $12,169 Kenora, City of Handi-Transit Bus Purchase and Facility Construction The purchase of an accessible bus will expand paratransit service and the construction a new bus garage will ensure vehicles remain safe and reliable. $114,936 $95,770 $76,633 Machin, Township of Bus Storage Shelter The construction of a bus storage shelter will extend the life expectancy of an accessible bus in the transit fleet and ensure the continued quality and safety of the public transit system. $8,758 $7,298 $5,840

