Canada and Ontario invest in a Community Pavilion in Ottawa

NEPEAN, ON, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament for Nepean, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure; the Honourable Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Nepean, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Sean Devine, President of the Trend Arlington Community Association announced funding for the construction of an outdoor wood pavilion in the Trend-Arlington neighbourhood in the City of Ottawa.

The Government of Canada is investing $102,137 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing $85,105, while the Trend Arlington Community Association is providing $68,100.

The project involves the construction of an outdoor wood pavilion, adjacent to the Trend-Arlington Community Centre. The project will use wood milled from the community's fallen trees, collected after the September 21, 2018 tornado.

This project will enhance community living through increased access to new recreation and outdoor event spaces, strengthening community connections, and providing more opportunities for residents to get outside and be active. This project will also memorialize the day of the tornado, and the community's resilience and strength in rebuilding what was lost.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they are needed most.

Quotes

"The construction of an outdoor wood pavilion will provide residents and visitors to Nepean with greater opportunities to engage with one another, while enjoying events and activities safely. It will also further unite our community by memorialising the events of the 2018 tornado, and act as a symbol of our community's resilience, and civic pride."

Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament for Nepean, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine Mckenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This vital project exemplifies the strength of our community, as we memorialize a devasting day and recover from the effects of the 2018 tornado. Ontario is proud to support recreational infrastructure projects that provide the residents of Ottawa with a more inclusive and resilient community."

The Honourable Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Nepean, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Our community showed tremendous resilience and spirit after the tornado that struck Trend Arlington. Since that day, our association has worked to build upon that sense of community, and to create new infrastructure to gather and grow together as a community. And now the pandemic has demonstrated a great need for safe, outdoor public space. We are very grateful for the federal and provincial support in helping us realize this legacy project which will not only memorialize our recent past, but sustain us well into our future."

Sean Devine, President, Trend Arlington Community Association

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,780 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,780 infrastructure projects. Over the next ten years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province and the Government of Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (arenas, indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province and the Government of is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (arenas, indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

