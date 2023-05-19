KITCHENER, ON, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario announced an investment of over $46 million to support the construction of 267 new affordable housing units across Ontario. Over $30 million is from the Government of Canada and over $15 million is from the Province of Ontario.

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, was joined by the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Member of Parliament for Waterloo, Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener-Conestoga, the Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing for Ontario, Brian Riddell, Ontario Member of Provincial Parliament for Cambridge, Jess Dixon, Ontario Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener South-Hespeler, and Mike Harris, Ontario Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener-Conestoga, for the announcement.

This important funding is being provided through the Canada–Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) – an initiative of the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy (NHS).

The Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) provides funding to repair, regenerate and expand community housing so tenants can live in a home that is affordable. It can also be used to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring and help them to become more sustainable.

The announcement took place at Indwell's St. Peter's Supportive Housing project, located at 49 Queen Street North in Kitchener, which is receiving $5.5 million in funding as part of today's announcement. The project consists of redeveloping an existing classroom wing into 41 sustainable, affordable, and supportive apartments. It will prioritize people on Waterloo Region's centralized waiting list, and support those with the greatest need for affordability, and desire to live in a community with support services. The redevelopment will preserve historic architecture, enhance the local streetscape, and offer tenants a home in one of Kitchener's most well-connected neighbourhoods.

In total, twelve projects are receiving funding through COCHI. These projects will provide a diverse mix of unit sizes and varying levels of affordability to meet the unique needs of Ontario's communities. Project-specific details will be announced locally in the coming weeks.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That's why we're creating hundreds of new affordable housing units across Ontario, providing hundreds of individuals and families with access to affordable homes that meet their needs. By investing in affordable housing, we're creating communities that Canadians can feel proud to call home, communities where they'll prosper and thrive. This is one of the many ways the National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind" – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Partnerships across levels of government are vital in our endeavour to address housing needs from coast to coast to coast. Thanks to today's announcement, we are building houses in Ontario as well as homes with a brighter future for the people of Waterloo Region and across Ontario who need it most." – The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Member of Parliament for Waterloo

"This investment is improving affordable and supportive housing in our region and is facilitating real change for our priority groups that need it most. These projects are a result of great partnerships, coming together to respond to housing needs in Kitchener and Ontario, ensuring that every Canadian has a safe and affordable place to call home. – Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener-Conestoga

"Our government's historic investments in housing and homelessness prevention, including a more than 40% increase in provincial funding for the Homelessness Prevention Program, are part of our plan to tackle Ontario's housing supply crisis. We look forward to continued partnership with our federal and municipal counterparts as we work to build the homes Ontarians need and deserve." – The Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing for Ontario

"Today's announcement is yet another step towards ensuring that every Ontarian has access to safe and affordable housing. I look forward to the completion of these projects and the positive impact they will have on the lives of so many. At the end of the day, it's all about creating a better future for Ontarians, and I am proud to be a part of that effort." – The Honourable Nina Tangri, Ontario's Associate Minister of Housing

"This supportive housing announcement is positive news for our region. Everyone deserves safe, affordable housing and this project will provide that and so much more to those who call it home. Our government will continue to work with our partners in the housing sector to make sure every Ontarian is able to find a home that's right for them." – Brian Riddell, MPP for Cambridge

"I'm incredibly grateful to have an organization like Indwell operating within Waterloo Region and proud to be part of a government that supports these initiatives. Supportive housing projects such as this one is a key part of creating safe and thriving communities. Our government funds many programs for Ontarians struggling with mental health or addiction issues but it is difficult to benefit from them when unhoused. In partnering with Indwell we are taking big steps towards bridging that gap for those needing a safe place to call home. I look forward to seeing this project come to fruition." – Jess Dixon, MPP for Kitchener South-Hespeler

"I am pleased that all levels of government are working together to provide more affordable housing units here in Kitchener. These units will keep more people off the streets, keep our community safe, and very likely save lives." – Mike Harris, MPP for Kitchener-Conestoga

"Thank you to the federal and provincial governments for their support of local affordable housing projects. Across Waterloo Region, service providers, developers and community organizations are partnering to bring more affordable housing to their neighbours and deliver on the Region's affordable housing plan." – Karen Redman, Chair, Region of Waterloo

"Today's announcement is another example of what can be achieved in Kitchener, across Ontario and across Canada when different orders of government come together to invest in the housing that is needed by the residents we all serve. Thank you to our federal and provincial partners for your leadership in making life-changing investments that help lift up those in our communities who need that helping hand the most." – Berry Vrbanovic, Mayor of Kitchener

"We are grateful for the partnership of the federal, provincial, and municipal government through the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative which will address urgent homelessness challenges. With this funding commitment, Indwell will create 41 new deeply affordable supportive housing units and a community where people can achieve health, wellness, and belonging." – Jeff Neven, CEO of Indwell

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. The Ontario government invested $1.2 billion in emergency funding under the Social Services Relief Fund to help municipal service managers and Indigenous program administrators respond to COVID-19, create longer-term housing solutions, and help vulnerable people, including those who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness. Ontario is also investing an additional $202 million each year for the Homelessness Prevention Program and Indigenous Supportive Housing Program – bringing Ontario's total yearly investment to close to $700 million .

Ontario's most recent housing supply action plan – Helping Homebuyers, Protecting Tenants – is the latest in a series of steps taken by the province to help more people find a home they can afford. For more information on affordable housing in Ontario , visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing or follow us on Twitter.

