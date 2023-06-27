PARIS, ON, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Bryan May, Member of Parliament for Cambridge, Matthew Rae, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and Will Bouma, Member of Provincial Parliament for Brantford-Brant on behalf of the Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing for Ontario announced today a combined $3 million investment that will fund 49 new affordable homes in Paris, near the City of Brantford.

CMHC Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation) Logo de l'Ontario (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

The new four-storey apartment building has a total of 49 units and will offer accessible living with barrier-free apartments. It includes units specially designed for people experiencing sensory loss, such as low vision and hearing loss. The apartment building also includes affordable rentals for survivors of domestic violence, Indigenous people, and small families with mixed-income levels. Some households are also receiving rent assistance and subsidies.

The building will also feature common space and building amenities on the main floor, such as laundry, a common area and electric scooter parking. Residents will be close to amenities such as public transportation, grocery stores, pharmacies, schools, and employment opportunities.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$2.45 million from the federal government through the National Housing Strategy's National Housing Co-Investment Fund.

from the federal government through the National Housing Strategy's National Housing Co-Investment Fund. $260,000 from the provincial and federal governments through Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI).

from the provincial and federal governments through Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI). $340,000 from the provincial government through Social Services Relief Fund (SSRF)

Construction of the project started Spring 2023 with a completion date estimated in December 2024.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Government of Canada is investing in affordable housing here in Paris and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. Thanks to the combined efforts of our partners, we are able to give a helping hand to individuals in need, and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Investing in affordable housing is about investing in the well-being of the people of our communities. It's also about allowing even more people to have a home adapted to their needs so they can remain in their home community, knowing they are living in safe housing where family and friends can continue to be part of their lives. The Government of Canada continues to deliver for Canadians through investments that will make a real difference in their daily lives." – Bryan May, Member of Parliament for Cambridge

"Our government's policies have delivered historic results in getting more homes built faster and addressing homelessness. Increasing community, affordable, and supportive housing is a critical component of our commitment to build 1.5 million new homes by 2031, which will help all Ontarians, especially our most vulnerable, find a home that meets their needs and budget."– The Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Our government remains committed to ensuring everyone, regardless of income, can find a place to call home. I'm pleased to see this investment through the Social Services Relief Fund being put to work to create safe, accessible homes in the community of Paris. This is one of many ways our government is working with our partners to better meet the needs of vulnerable Ontarians - Matthew Rae, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Having served as County Councillor and now as MPP, I understand the importance of affordable housing. This is another solid step that our government is taking to enable the building of 1.5 million housing units and to make housing easier and more attainable for everyone." – Will Bouma, Member of Provincial Parliament for Brantford-Brant

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and repair up to 17,800 units.

in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and repair up to 17,800 units. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $82 plus billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over plus billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. The NHCF funding for this project is a combination of a low-cost loan worth $6.7 million and a forgivable loan worth $2.9 million .

and a forgivable loan worth . The Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) is a program under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than $5.75 billion to protect, renew and expand community housing; support Ontario's priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability; and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing. OPHI provides flexible funding to address local housing priorities and improve access to affordable housing options. The initiative helps to increase the affordable housing supply and improve the state of repair of community housing stock.

is a program under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than to protect, renew and expand community housing; support priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability; and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing. OPHI provides flexible funding to address local housing priorities and improve access to affordable housing options. The initiative helps to increase the affordable housing supply and improve the state of repair of community housing stock. The Ontario government invested $1.2 billion in emergency funding under the Social Services Relief Fund (SSRF) to help municipal service managers and Indigenous program administrators respond to COVID-19, create longer-term housing solutions, and help vulnerable people, including those who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness. Recognizing the importance of this time-limited funding, Ontario is also investing an additional $202 million each year for the Homelessness Prevention Program and Indigenous Supportive Housing Program – bringing Ontario's total yearly investment to close to $700 million .

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn and Facebook .

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit or follow us on , , , and . To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada .

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Shiraz Keushgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Victoria Podbielski, Office of the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, [email protected]; MMAH Communications Branch, [email protected]