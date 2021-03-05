SARNIA, ON, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The governments of Canada and Ontario announced $1.3 million in funding to create 24 new affordable rental housing units for seniors in Sarnia.

The announcement was made today by Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with Bob Bailey, Member of Provincial Parliament for Sarnia–Lambton, on behalf of the Honourable Steve Clark, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

The new development, located at 993 Maxwell Street and operated by the County of Lambton, will provide 24 one-bedroom apartments for seniors and six will be fully accessible. The three-storey addition will be modular in design and assembled using prefabricated units. It will include barrier free access throughout, an elevator, and energy efficiency features.

Funding for this project is being delivered through the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative, which is a joint initiative by the governments of Canada and Ontario.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Today's announcement builds on our Government's work to provide affordable housing for seniors that meets their needs, while helping create good middle-class jobs and stimulating the economy right here in Sarnia." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

"Struggling Canadians need a home that meets their needs and that they can afford. This new housing development will add vitally needed affordable homes for seniors, giving more Canadians the housing and services that will allow them to thrive here in Sarnia." – Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre

"COVID-19 has shown Ontarians the importance of having a place to call home. We are committed to continuing to work with our partners to help create affordable, accessible housing for those in need, in their communities." – Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Our government knows that housing affordability is a problem in communities across Ontario, that's why it's important that the governments of Ontario and Canada are investing $1.3 million to build affordable housing right here in Sarnia. These innovative 24 modular housing units will ensure vulnerable seniors in our community have a safe and affordable place to call home." – Bob Bailey, Member of Provincial Parliament for Sarnia–Lambton

The Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) provides funding to repair, regenerate and expand community housing so tenants can live in a home that is affordable. It can also be used to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring and help them to become more sustainable.





The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will create 160,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.





Ontario is investing approximately $1.5 billion in 2020-21 as part of its Community Housing Renewal Strategy and response to COVID-19, to help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness.





is investing approximately in 2020-21 as part of its Community Housing Renewal Strategy and response to COVID-19, to help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness. Ontario is investing $510 million in Social Services Relief Funding to help keep vulnerable people safe. This includes over $4.5 million to the County of Lambton to meet their local needs, support people who are having difficulty paying rent and stop the spread of COVID-19.

