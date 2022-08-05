HAMILTON, ON, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - People who are experiencing homelessness, suffering from mental health and addictions, and urban Indigenous individuals will now have access to 50 safe affordable homes in Hamilton.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Chad Collins, Member of Parliament for Hamilton East–Stoney Creek, and Steve Clark, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and Neil Lumsden MPP for Hamilton East – Stoney Creek, announced $5.8 million in federal and provincial funding for McQuesten Lofts.

The Government of Canada is investing over $3 million to support the project through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF). In addition to a joint investment with the province of over $2.8 million through the Affordable Housing (IAH) Bilateral Agreement.

Located at 256 Parkdale, McQuesten Lofts is operated by Indwell Community Homes, and serves individuals in need of affordable, secure housing by providing support services that address and prevent homelessness through enhanced housing stability. Twenty-percent of the units are dedicated to addressing the chronically and episodically homeless urban Indigenous population in Hamilton. The remaining units address the following priority populations: chronically homeless, individuals transitioning from provincially funded institutions, individuals with mental health and addictions issues and persons with disabilities. The project aims to assist the most vulnerable populations by creating a home where their lives are transformed and they can flourish in a community of belonging. Fully independent apartments provide tenants the opportunity to create a life of their own with safety, privacy, and dignity.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe place they can turn to in difficult times. Our government continues to invest in affordable housing for those who need it most. McQuesten Lofts is providing support for the most vulnerable in Hamilton, by helping them rebuild lives, and gain independence, while accessing critical support services. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

This investment from the Government of Canada's National Housing Co-Investment Fund is improving the economic and social well-being of those living with mental health issues, physical disabilities, and Indigenous groups, who now call this wonderful building their home. It is making Hamilton a better place to live because when people have a secure and stable home, they gain the confidence they need to succeed and fulfill their potential." – Chad Collins, Member of Parliament for Hamilton East–Stoney Creek

"Our government's policies have delivered historic results in getting more housing built faster and complement our nearly $4.4 billion investments over the past three years to grow and enhance community and supportive housing, address homelessness and respond to COVID-19. We have also strengthened mental health and addictions supports for people experiencing, or at risk of homelessness. Ensuring all Ontarians have a home that meets their needs and budget, especially our most vulnerable, is a top priority for our government." – The Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Led by Premier Ford and Minister Clark, our government is working hard with our partners to ensure the people of Ontario have access to safe and attainable housing. Projects like the McQuesten Lofts help protect our community's most vulnerable and build a stronger Ontario." – Neil Lumsden, MPP for Hamilton East – Stoney Creek and Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport for Ontario

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF plans to:

, the NHCF plans to: Create up to 60,000 new homes



Repair up to 240,000 homes



Create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence



Create at least 7,000 new homes for seniors



Create at least 2,400 new homes for people with developmental disabilities

Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over to give more Canadians a place to call home. Ontario has allocated nearly $4.4 billion over the past three years as part of its Community Housing Renewal Strategy and response to COVID-19 to help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness. This includes the Social Services Relief Fund.

has allocated nearly over the past three years as part of its Community Housing Renewal Strategy and response to COVID-19 to help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness. This includes the Social Services Relief Fund. The Social Infrastructure Fund (SIF) was a joint federal-provincial program that funded the creation and repair of affordable housing, provided down payment assistance for homeownership, and provided rental assistance to families and individuals in need.

Related links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: on this news release: Daniele Medlej, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Chris Poulos, Office of the Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, [email protected]; MMAH Communications Branch, [email protected]