HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Tree planting helps to tackle the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. Forests have many benefits: they capture carbon and help fight against climate change; they provide cool temperatures and shade for humans and animals; they reduce the risk of wildland fires and mitigate floods; and they support human well-being by creating more green spaces where Canadians can relax and connect with nature.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and the Honourable Tory Rushton, Nova Scotia's Minister of the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, announced a joint investment of more than $40 million to plant up to 21 million trees by 2031 on private and public lands in Nova Scotia. This funding will result in the planting of more than 21 trees for each resident of Nova Scotia.

Trees planted under this project will help restore forest health and biodiversity, which is a critical part of the long-term response to the destruction of forests we saw during the unprecedented 2023 wildfire season. They will increase forest resilience and mitigate future risks of wildland fires in rural and suburban communities. The project will also support reforestation of the land near waterways and conservation efforts for species at risk, such as the mainland moose and the American marten. The funding will strengthen Nova Scotia's tree-planting supply chain, from seed collection to nurseries to tree planting and monitoring. This work will create hundreds of jobs across the forestry sector in Nova Scotia.

Federal funding comes from the 2 Billion Trees program, part of the Government of Canada's broader approach to nature-based climate solutions. By working together with provinces, territories, local communities, non-and for-profit organizations and Indigenous Peoples, Canada continues to build a strong, healthy future for generations to come.

Quotes

"Trees are essential to our lives: they clean the air we breathe, their shade makes our urban spaces more enjoyable, they create new habitats for wildlife, and they help us adapt to our changing climate. The funding announced today will play an important role in bringing these benefits to Nova Scotians and will help achieve our federal government's ambitious goal of planting two billion trees over the next decade. Through this project, we are showing how collaborative work between federal and provincial governments can ensure that the right tree is planted at the right place at the right time for the benefit of all Canadians."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Trees planted as part of the 2 Billion Trees program will not only help tackle climate change but also support the expansion of Canada's forests and the restoration of important habitats, all while ensuring there is cleaner air and sustainable jobs in communities across Canada. The Government of Canada is pleased to be supporting Nova Scotia in managing private and Crown forest lands that will benefit Canadians for years to come."

The Honourable Sean Fraser

Canada's Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Central Nova

"We have learned how vital a role healthy forest ecosystems play in tackling climate change. Our team at Clean has been working hard with landowners, local seed suppliers and forestry professionals across Nova Scotia to ensure we plant the right tree in the right space. We are looking forward to getting the first seedlings into the ground this fall."

Scott Skinner

President and CEO, Clean Foundation

Quick Facts

Since 2021, the Government of Canada has been supporting a variety of organizations and governments across the country in working toward the Government of Canada's commitment of two billion trees over ten years.

has been supporting a variety of organizations and governments across the country in working toward the Government of commitment of two billion trees over ten years. Working closely with territories and provinces is key, as they manage 90 percent of Canada's forested land. By planting the right trees in the right places, the Governments of Canada and Nova Scotia confirm their commitment to working toward a more resilient, green and biodiverse future for our forests and communities for generations to come.

forested land. By planting the right trees in the right places, the Governments of and confirm their commitment to working toward a more resilient, green and biodiverse future for our forests and communities for generations to come. Work is well underway on finalizing additional agreements with provinces and territories to plant more trees across Canada .

. The 2 Billion Trees program collaborates with partners to understand their plans for preparing sites, how they are selecting species and how they plan to monitor after planting. Partners report every year, and the program conducts site visits and will be using remote sensing to monitor the progress and the health of the trees. By ensuring the initial job is done well, nature can then thrive, maintaining the long-term health of forested sites.

Related Information

