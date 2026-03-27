HALIFAX, NS, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The world is changing rapidly. In response, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control: building a stronger, more sustainable, more independent Canadian economy – one that is more resilient to global shocks. To drive this mission, Canada's new government is partnering with provinces and territories to build major infrastructure projects that diversify our exports, create thousands of high-paying careers, and unlock Canada's full potential as a global energy superpower.

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, and the Premier of Nova Scotia, Tim Houston, announced the new Co-operation Agreement between Nova Scotia and Canada on Environmental and Impact Assessment.

This agreement will bring a "one project, one review" approach to major infrastructure initiatives in Nova Scotia. Canada and Nova Scotia will implement a streamlined and flexible assessment process that minimises duplication and delivers major projects faster while reinforcing strong environmental protections and upholding the rights of Indigenous Peoples. This ensures both governments can adopt the most effective assessment process on a case-by-case basis – either by relying on Nova Scotia's process or by implementing a coordinated federal-provincial approach.

The new Co-operation Agreement will enable the conditions necessary to get major infrastructure – including power generation and a strong and integrated transmission grid – built faster. Together, Canada and Nova Scotia are unlocking our full potential and positioning Canada and our Atlantic Coast as a leading destination for investment.

This agreement builds on the strong track record of partnership between the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia, which is rooted in the shared priorities of strengthened security, stability, and prosperity. It is the fifth impact assessment agreement Canada has reached with a province, following agreements with Prince Edward Island, Ontario, New Brunswick, and British Columbia. Canada is working with other provinces, including Manitoba and Alberta, toward the same goal.

Quotes

"Today's agreement between Canada and Nova Scotia enables our governments to build big and build fast, together. By cutting red tape and streamlining approvals, we will build major infrastructure projects that power our industries, create thousands of high-paying Canadian jobs, and unlock our full potential as a global clean energy superpower. Together, we're building Nova Scotia strong to build Canada strong."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"As the global demand for reliable, sustainable, and ethical energy and mineral sources continues, Nova Scotia is ready to meet the moment. With this agreement, Canada and Nova Scotia are standing together to quickly unlock the many benefits of our province's energy sector, while making our nation more resilient and competitive."

-- The Hon. Tim Houston, Premier of Nova Scotia

"In a time of shifting global trade dynamics, this agreement represents exactly the kind of decisive action Canada needs. By adopting a 'one project, one review' approach to environmental impact assessments on major projects, the Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia will eliminate duplication, accelerate approvals, and bring further certainty to investors."

-- The Hon. Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy

"This agreement is about reviewing projects faster – while building them right. Together with Nova Scotia, we're supporting sustainable development, protecting the environment, strengthening our economy, and upholding our obligations to Indigenous Peoples."

-- The Hon. Julie Aviva Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"It is time to build big things again. To do that, we are fundamentally revamping the government to shift from 'whether' to build, to 'how'. Across our energy and natural resources sector, in Nova Scotia and across Canada, we are committed to delivery, not delay. Together, we will build the infrastructure, systems, and partnerships required to ensure Canada's economy remains strong, sustainable, and sovereign."

-- The Hon. Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Now more than ever, we need to speed up project timelines and provide greater certainty and regulatory clarity to Nova Scotians, communities, businesses, and investors, while maintaining our stringent environmental guardrails. This agreement moves us closer to sustainable prosperity and will help advance new clean energy projects that will help us meet our greenhouse gas reduction targets and achieve net zero by 2050."

-- The Hon. Timothy Halman, Nova Scotia's Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

Today's agreement between Canada and Nova Scotia is the fifth of its kind, following those with Prince Edward Island, Ontario, New Brunswick, and a previously established agreement on impact assessments with British Columbia. The agreement with Manitoba has completed consultation and is being finalised.

Earlier this month, Canada and Alberta reached an agreement-in-principle, with public consultations ending today. We are working to finalise an agreement by April 1, 2026.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Carney announced new projects in Canada's Arctic and Northern region being referred to the Major Projects Office, building on two previously announced tranches of projects across the country (see tranches one and two). These projects represent a combined potential investment of more than $126 billion in our economy and will create thousands of well-paying careers for Canadians.

The MPO is providing $40 million over three years to increase the capacity of Indigenous Peoples to engage early and consistently on major projects.

A recent Statistics Canada study confirmed that regulatory requirements in Canada increased by 2.1% per year from 2006 to 2021 (37% total). This has lowered business sector investment growth by 9%.

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This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]