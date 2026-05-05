OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - "On the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ People (MMIWG2S+), we honour the survivors and those we lost to the MMIWG2S+ crisis in Canada. We stand with their families and loved ones who have shown strength, solidarity, and resilience in the face of unimaginable loss and grief.

This morning, I was presented with a Sacred Bundle by the National Family and Survivors Circle (NFSC). The Sacred Bundle carries teachings, responsibilities, and spirit. It reflects the lived experiences behind the 231 Calls for Justice from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

On this solemn day, the Sacred Bundle offers hope for justice, healing, and a better tomorrow. To accept the Sacred Bundle is to accept the responsibility to advance reconciliation, prioritise the Calls for Justice, and create the conditions for renewal and resurgence.

That's why, as Canada's new government advances the Calls for Justice, we are engaging directly with Indigenous organisations. The NFSC has been a leader in developing and implementing the National Action Plan and in supporting survivors and their families. To ensure the organisation has the tools to build a safer and more equitable society, today I announced that we are providing the NFSC with $2.6 million in funding over three years.

In partnership with the Government of Manitoba and Giganawenimaanaanig, we have been supporting a Red Dress Alert pilot to better notify the public when an Indigenous woman, girl, or 2SLGBTQI+ person goes missing. This will help locate individuals faster and bring them home safely. To advance the implementation of the system, today we are allocating $300,000 to the Red Dress Alert pilot.

We are building a Canada where all Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people can live openly, freely, and safely. Reconciliation is a generational task that must be lived and practised every day. We remember what came before us, and so we are seized with the task ahead of us together."

There is a national, toll-free 24/7 crisis call line that provides trauma-informed supports for anyone who requires emotional assistance related to missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. For assistance, call 1-844-413-6649. Support is also available through the MMIWG health and cultural support services.

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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