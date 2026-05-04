YEREVAN, Armenia, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, on the margins of the European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, Armenia.

The leaders looked forward to Prime Minister Carney's upcoming visit to France for the 2026 G7 Leaders' Summit, where they will advance shared priorities to deliver greater opportunities, security, and prosperity for both their peoples. They underscored the need to rebuild an international order with respect for human rights, the dignity of persons, sovereignty, and the territorial integrity of countries.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in defence and security – including deeper industrial collaboration. They also highlighted opportunities to expand trade and investment in priority sectors such as critical minerals, artificial intelligence, and quantum technologies. The Prime Minister emphasised Canada's competitive advantages in these sectors and its position as a premier destination for global capital and investment.

The leaders also discussed Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and the latest developments in the Middle East. The Prime Minister reaffirmed Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine and the need to sustain pressure on Russia to end its war of aggression. He welcomed France's leadership in mobilising partners to support de-escalation in the Middle East, uphold international law, protect civilians, and restore safe and reliable navigation.

Prime Minister Carney and President Macron agreed to remain in close contact.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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