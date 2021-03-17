Canada and Nova Scotia invest in hospital and medical facilities to respond to the impacts of COVID-19

HALIFAX, NS, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia. Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Zach Churchill, Minister of Health and Wellness, announced funding for six projects that will renovate and rehabilitate several hospitals and medical facilities to improve COVID-19 safety measures.

The projects include repairs and upgrades to the IWK Hospital's cooling systems, electrical systems, water pump, exterior caulking, air handling units, hand washing sinks and audio-visual infrastructure along with the replacement of privacy curtain with standardized barriers to better fit health standards. These projects will help keep staff, patients, and visitors safe and healthy.

In addition, the expansion of Halifax Infirmary Charles V Keating Emergency and Trauma Centre's emergency department, supplementary spaces will improve functional needs and efficiency. Finally, the QEII Health Sciences Centre will benefit from window renovations, a fire booster pump replacement, and generator system and casework upgrades to ensure emergency services are operating smoothly.

The Government of Canada is investing over $15.3 million dollars in these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $3.8 million.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is taking strong and quick action to protect the health and safety of all Canadians, to stabilize our economy, and to support communities across Canada. The repairs and rehabilitations to several hospital and medical facilities will promote a healthier, safer environment for patients and staff. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The health of our province depends on the health of our people. Infrastructure projects like this are about more than construction as they help enhance Nova Scotians' access to care, and help with the retention and recruitment of health care professionals. Through this federal and provincial funding, as well as through other health care projects across the province, we have an opportunity to rethink and rebuild the way we deliver health care."

The Honourable Zach Churchill, Minister of Health and Wellness

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

The Government of Canada has invested over $831 million in 204 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

Related product

Backgrounder: Canada and Nova Scotia invest in hospital and medical facilities to respond to the impacts of COVID-19

Joint federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support hospital and medical institute infrastructure improvement projects in the Regional Municipality of Halifax.

The Government of Canada is investing over $15.3 million dollars in these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $3.8 million.

Project Information:

Location Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Regional Municipality of Halifax IWK Hospital -

Retrofits, Repairs and

Upgrades Upgrades include new cooling systems and a replacement of two electrical transformers in the Children's Building. These improvements will enhance hospital safety for staff and visitors by keeping the indoor temperature at an acceptable level and reducing operational failures. $2,092,000 $523,000 Regional Municipality of Halifax IWK Hospital - Air

Handling, Safety &

Infection Control

Project The replacement of an air handling unit in the Children's Building, improvements to the air handling system and hand sink replacements in the Women's & Link Buildings, and the installation of sliding doors to replace privacy drapes/curtains will improve COVID-19 and patient safety measures. $1,060,000 $265,000 Regional Municipality of Halifax IWK Hospital - Air

Handling, Safety &

Infection Control

Phase 2 Upgrades to audio-visual infrastructure in meeting rooms to promote remote working and training; renovations to the pharmacy main dispensary, improvements to the Birth Unit space to reduce patient and staff safety risks; expansion of the Blood Collection Waiting Area to respect safety guidelines; and privacy curtains replaced with standardized barriers will improve COVID-19 and patient safety measures. $1,900,000 $475,000 Regional Municipality of Halifax IWK Hospital -

Retrofits, Repairs and

Upgrades Phase 2 Upgrades to the water booster pump, replacement of IWK building caulking, improvements to the hot water systems in the Children's and Women's Buildings, as well as electrical room and electrical system improvements will reduce repairs and increase patient and staff safety. $668,000 $167,000 Regional Municipality of Halifax Halifax Infirmary

Charles V Keating

Emergency and

Trauma Centre

Reconfiguration The expansion and upgrading of hospital emergency department supplementary spaces will result in an increase in department gross square feet to improve functional needs in the current space. $7,000,880 $1,750,220 Regional Municipality of Halifax Renovation/Renewal

of QEII Health

Sciences Centre

Building Assets Window renovations at the Nova Scotia Rehabilitation Centre, replacement of fire booster pump supply and service lines at the Halifax Infirmary site, the rehabilitation of a generator system at the Nova Scotia Rehabilitation Centre, and upgrades to casework in Victoria General operating rooms will all improve safety for staff and visitors and ensure emergency services are operating smoothly. $2,652,000 $663,000

Associated links

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ns-eng.html

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Jasmine Flemming, Communications Advisor, Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal, 902-220-9665, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected], Follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/INFC_eng), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/InfrastructureCanadaENG/) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/infragram_can/), Web: Infrastructure Canada (https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/)

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

