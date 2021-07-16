HALIFAX, NS, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia. Communities across Canada are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax and Parliamentary Secretary for the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Brendan Maguire, Nova Scotia Minister of Municipal Affairs, on behalf of Chuck Porter, Nova Scotia Minister of Energy and Mines, announced funding to support energy efficiency upgrades to five community buildings in Halifax.

Through this project, Scotiabank Centre, Alderney Gate Library, Sackville Sports Stadium, BMO Centre, and Keshen Goodman Library will all see upgrades such as heat recovery integration, geothermal heat pumps, and improved controls to make them more energy efficient. Upgrades to thefour of the buildings will also include installation of solar energy equipment.

Once completed, the project will support the Halifax Regional Municipality goal of achieving a 75% reduction in corporate and community wide emissions over 2016 levels by the year 2030.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.9 million in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $3.3 million, while the Halifax Regional Municipality is contributing more than $2.6 million.

Quotes

"Reducing emissions from our built environment is essential for achieving our climate goals. This investment in partnership with the Halifax Regional Municipality will make these important pieces of public infrastructure more energy efficient, thereby reducing heating costs and supporting our fight against climate change. It's a win-win."

Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax and Parliamentary Secretary for the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Providing funding to help municipalities become more energy efficient and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions is an important way we are fighting climate change. These investments will also help with our economic recovery from the pandemic by creating jobs and supporting local businesses as we strive for more inclusive growth and a cleaner future."

Brendan Maguire, Nova Scotia Minister of Municipal Affairs, on behalf of Chuck Porter, Nova Scotia Minister of Energy and Mines

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested over $936 million in 290 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested over in 290 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ns-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Emelyana Titarenko, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 873-355-9576, [email protected]; Patricia Jreige, Media Relations Advisor, Government of Nova Scotia, Cell: (902) 718-7866, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

