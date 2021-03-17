CAPE BRETON, NS, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia. Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable Derek Mombourquette, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Sydney-Whitney Pier, on behalf of the Honourable Zach Churchill, Minister of Health and Wellness, announced funding for two projects that will repair and rehabilitate the Cape Breton Regional Hospital's infrastructure.

The first project will remove and replace the entirety of the Cape Breton Regional Hospital roof. The roof replacement will help extend the lifespan of the hospital and reduce maintenance costs.

The second project will repair and rehabilitate the hospital flooring. This will include replacing deteriorated HVAC system metal flooring and carpeting with heavy duty sheet flooring. These upgrades will help promote a healthier hospital environment by reducing water damage to the HVAC systems and ducts, and improving infection control by eliminating dirt accumulation.

The Government of Canada is investing over $4.5 million dollars in these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $1.1 million.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is taking strong and quick action to protect the health and safety of all Canadians, to stabilize our economy, and to support communities across Canada. The repairs and rehabilitations to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital will promote a healthier, safer environment for patients and staff. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Cape Breton Regional Hospital is vital to keeping Cape Breton residents healthy. The improvements to the hospital will ensure our community continues to have access to modern and high quality health care services. This project will also help create meaningful, well paid local jobs as we recover from the economic impacts of the global pandemic."

Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso

"The health of our province depends on the health of our people. Projects like this enhance the delivery of health care by improving access to care, and supporting the retention and recruitment of health care professionals. Through this Federal funding, as well as through significant provincial investment in other important redevelopment projects throughout Cape Breton, we are not only improving health care infrastructure, but will deliver thousands of jobs, opportunities for workforce training, and direct benefits to local businesses, communities and the economy."

The Honourable Derek Mombourquette, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Sydney-Whitney Pier, on behalf of the Honourable Zach Churchill, Minister of Health and Wellness

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

The Government of Canada has invested over $831 million in 204 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

Associated links

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ns-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

