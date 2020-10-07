HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities of the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than Canadians' personal health; it is also having a profound impact on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Today, Sean Fraser, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance and to the Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Lloyd Hines, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie, and David Hendsbee, Councillor for District 2, Halifax Regional Municipality, announced funding for a new community recreation centre in Sheet Harbour.

This investment will see the construction of a new community facility that will include spaces for recreation and fitness, a library, and a community hall, all housed in one building. Currently, these spaces are in separate buildings in different locations

The Government of Canada is investing $3.6 million in this project through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $2.9 million. The recipient, the Halifax Regional Municipality, is contributing more than $3 million.

Quotes

"Investing in community, recreation and cultural infrastructure creates jobs in our communities and promotes people's health and well-being. These kinds of projects also build strong and dynamic communities where people will want to put down roots and do business. Residents of all ages in Sheet Harbour will benefit from this new place to gather, connect, and engage with their community for years to come."

Sean Fraser, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance and to the Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Community recreation centres are the cornerstones of our neighbourhoods, and the foundation of fond memories for many of us growing up in rural Nova Scotia. Our investment in the new, accessible Eastern Shore Lifestyle Centre will encourage healthy, active lifestyles and help bring people in the area closer together."

The Honourable Lloyd Hines, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie

"This Eastern Shore Life Styles Centre will give Sheet Harbour and the eastern rural region of HRM a renewed sense of sustainability and vitality to attract and retain residents and visitors alike."

David Hendsbee, Councillor for District 2, Halifax Regional Municipality

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $812 million in 194 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in 194 infrastructure projects across under the plan. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects.

Associated links

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ns-eng.html

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Krista Higdon, Communications Advisor, Province of Nova Scotia, 902-220-6619, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

