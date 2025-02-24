YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories are working together to protect nature.

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, alongside the Honourable Jay Macdonald, Minister of Environment and Climate Change for the Government of Northwest Territories, jointly announced the signing of the Canada–Northwest Territories Nature Agreement to advance nature-related priorities, in collaboration with Indigenous governments, across the territory.

The 10-year Agreement reflects the governments' shared commitment to long-term environmental sustainability and addresses the critical challenge of biodiversity loss. This is done by providing support for Indigenous-led Protected and Conserved Areas, improving outcomes for key species at risk, supporting Indigenous leadership in conservation and stewardship, and facilitating data exchange.

The Government of Northwest Territories will work with Indigenous governments and organizations toward the protection and conservation of 6% of the territory by 2028, with the potential to protect and conserve up to 9.6% of the territory by 2035. This represents a significant contribution to Canada's goal of conserving 30% of land and water in Canada by 2030, ensuring future generations of Canadians can continue to access and connect with nature.

Canada and the Government of Northwest Territories have agreed to an initial confirmed investment of $7 million in the fiscal year 2025–2026. The Agreement will be supported by up to $20 million in federal funding, subject to government appropriations. Periodic renewal of federal funding will also be sought over the life of the Agreement.

This investment will support and advance the ongoing collaboration between Canada, the Government of Northwest Territories, and Indigenous governments, including through the Indigenous-led NWT: Our Land for the Future initiative, which has the potential to increase the amount of conservation in the territory while providing good, sustainable jobs in the conservation economy.

Quotes

"Protecting nature is one of the best ways to fight biodiversity loss and climate change. That's why it's so important to work closely with the Government of Northwest Territories and Indigenous partners to protect biodiversity, uphold cultural traditions, and meet Canada's global commitments. Nature is central to Canadians' identity, and this agreement brings us one step closer to protecting the places we love for our children and grandchildren while ensuring access to nature for all."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"This agreement reaffirms our commitment to protecting the Northwest Territories' natural heritage while ensuring Indigenous leadership is at the forefront of conservation efforts. Through our partnership with Canada, Indigenous governments and wildlife co-management partners, we are taking decisive action to safeguard biodiversity, strengthen environmental stewardship, and create new opportunities for Northerners and for communities across the territory."

– The Honourable Jay Macdonald, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Northwest Territories

"Northerners care deeply about the future of our lands and our waters. Through this agreement, both Canada and the Government of Northwest Territories are demonstrating our joint commitment to ensuring a healthy environment in the North for the generations to come."

– Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories

Quick facts

The Northwest Territories has already conserved over 15.8% of land and water in the territory.

has already conserved over 15.8% of land and water in the territory. The Canada–Northwest Territories Nature Agreement charts the path for ongoing work to benefit species at risk, biodiversity, and migratory birds and their habitat on territorial lands.

Activities include developing wildlife conservation plans, identifying and addressing potential threats to wildlife, and advancing work with Indigenous governments and other co-management partners on the recovery of barren-ground caribou, wood bison, and other priority species.

Through the Northwest Territories' Healthy Land, Healthy People plan, and in collaboration with Indigenous governments, the territory plans to put in place, implement, and strengthen Protected and Conserved Areas across the Northwest Territories .

Healthy Land, Healthy People plan, and in collaboration with Indigenous governments, the territory plans to put in place, implement, and strengthen Protected and Conserved Areas across the . Canada was a leader in establishing the historic Kunming–Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework, which included a global target to conserve 30% of the world's land and water by 2030, as well as recognizing and supporting the critical role of Indigenous communities in halting biodiversity loss. The Canada–Northwest Territories Nature Agreement contributes to both federal priorities.

