CANADA AND NEWFOUNDLAND ANNOUNCE 40 AFFORDABLE HOMES IN PLEASANTVILLE

PLEASANTVILLE, NL, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside the Honourable John G. Abbott, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation, announced an investment of an estimated $13.2 million to construct a 40-unit affordable, residential apartment complex for low-income households with a focus on seniors and persons with disabilities in Pleasantville, a community developed by Canada Lands Company.

Through the Canada Community Housing Initiative (CCHI) and the Federal Lands Initiative (FLI), two pillars of the National Housing Strategy (NHS), the Province was the successful proponent to acquire valuable surplus federal property from Canada Lands Company, in Pleasantville, at a significantly discounted rate, for purposes of developing affordable housing. Located on the corner of Charter Avenue and St. John's Place, the 40-unit building will provide one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

The building will also exceed local accessibility standards with eight units being fully wheel-chair accessible. The remaining 32 units will have Universal Design features incorporated throughout the property, including items such as widened exterior and interior doors and hallways, and lever-type door handles and faucets. Energy efficiency will also be a key element of the building design.

This new development builds on the commitment of the Federal and Provincial Governments to expand affordable housing in Newfoundland and Labrador through the NHS. In 2022, a cost-shared $20.2 million investment was announced to support the construction of 132 affordable housing options in St. John's, and a further $787,000 cost-shared investment was also announced to develop a new four-unit, affordable residential housing building on Mesher Street in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government is committed to helping those in need, which is why we are investing to create 40 new affordable homes for seniors and women in Pleasantville. These new homes are more than just safe and affordable places to live, they are key to a better life for the residents who will call them home. This is just one of the many ways our government's National Housing Strategy is creating safe and affordable housing across Canada." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"This announcement confirms our commitment to helping seniors and persons with disabilities in Newfoundland and Labrador and throughout the country. Projects like this one are providing safe, affordable housing to many residents in our community while creating jobs and stimulating our economy." – Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East

"Today's announcement highlights the strong partnership between our federal and provincial governments and the significant progress being made to expand affordable housing options for seniors and persons with disabilities within our province. Plans for this new complex are intended to also include retail and supportive services space on the ground floor to better serve residents." – The Honourable John G. Abbott, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation

"As MHA for Virginia Waters-Pleasantville, I am pleased to see the commitment and collaboration of both the Provincial and Federal Government for this much needed development. Access to supports to maintain housing stability are essential to the social, financial and physical well-being of individuals, families and our communities. This is another great example of the importance of working together to ensure all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians have a safe, adequate and affordable place to call home." – The Honourable Bernard Davis Minister of Environment and Climate Change and MHA for Virginia Waters-Pleasantville

The Federal Lands Initiative (FLI) is providing $202 million over 10 years to create 4,000 housing units by transferring surplus federal lands and buildings to housing providers at low or no cost.

The FLI is a National Housing Strategy initiative delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Public Service and Procurement Canada (PSPC), Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), and Canada Lands Company

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

