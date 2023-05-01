Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador invest in the expansion of the Trans-Canada Highway

ST. JOHN'S, NL, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labour, Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East , the Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced an investment of up to $306 million to expand the Trans-Canada Highway.

This investment will enable the twinning of segments of the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) in Newfoundland's Avalon and Central regions to increase traffic capacity and ensure better separation between opposing traffic lanes. These improvements will support reliability and security of access between rural communities, strengthen year-round transportation connections, improve transportation safety, and enhance the TCH's resiliency to climate change.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Strengthening our supply chains and facilitating the movement of goods and people is key to economic security. As the effects of climate change are felt by communities in Newfoundland and Labrador and across the country, the investment we are making today in the Trans-Canada Highway will ensure Newfoundland and Labrador's key supply route will be more resilient to extreme weather events."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Twinning the Trans-Canada Highway here will lead to safer commutes and better movement of goods across the island. That means spending less time on the road, and more time with your family."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labour

"Investments in public infrastructure are crucial to keeping our rural communities in Newfoundland and Labrador healthy, strong, and vibrant. These road upgrades will make life easier for commuters in these areas by making the Trans-Canada Highway safer and more reliable, resulting in less traffic congestion, and helping our residents get where they need to go."

Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East

"Our government is committed to improving our province for the benefit of all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. These significant infrastructure projects will help strengthen the reliability of year-round connectivity between communities, while also making our roads safer and more resilient in response to a changing climate. Today's investments will also have a positive impact on our tourism industry, and we look forward to tourists and locals alike enjoying all of this infrastructure for years to come."

The Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

"Projects like these announced today are important for our continued efforts regarding the modernization of our provincial roads infrastructure. They are also significant from a traffic safety perspective, and helping ensure our rural and urban communities are connected to service centres that provide health care and other government-related supports."

The Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"This is great news for all of Newfoundland and Labrador. Highway twinning provides safe and more efficient throughout of goods and people throughout our province. The associated construction and spin-off will employ thousands of Newfoundland and Labradoreans.

This announcement today represents a significant benefit for all Newfoundland and Labrador residents."

Jim Organ, Executive Director of the Heavy Civil Association of Newfoundland and Labrador

The Government of Canada is investing up to $153 million in this project, and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is investing $153 million . Federal funding is subject to the necessary due diligence and approvals process.

is investing up to in this project, and the Government of and is investing . Federal funding is subject to the necessary due diligence and approvals process. The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improved road, air and marine infrastructure, and improved internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today's announcement, over 600 infrastructure projects or project bundles have been funded in Newfoundland and Labrador under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, with a total federal contribution of more than $300 million .

and under the Investing in Infrastructure Program, with a total federal contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

