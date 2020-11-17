BRYANT'S COVE, NL, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than our personal health; it is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Today, Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Pam Parsons, MHA for Harbour Grace – Port de Grave, on behalf of the Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; and Her Worship Gloria Best, Mayor of Bryant's Cove, announced funding to make Church Road safer for motorists.

The project involves slope stabilization and road rehabilitation on Church Road in the town of Bryant's Cove. Improved storm drainage, installation of retaining wall, and relocation of the road will ensure reliable and safe driving conditions are maintained in this area for years to come.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $525,000 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing over $656,000 towards this project, while the Town of Bryant's Cove is contributing more than $266,000.

Quotes

"Investing in safe and efficient road infrastructure supports economic development and builds strong communities. Providing access to employment, social, health and education services is vital to the growth and prosperity of our communities. Projects like this one also create jobs as we recover from the economic effects of the pandemic, helping communities build back and grow."

Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"These new road improvements will ensure that the residents of Bryant's Cove have access to a safe roadway as they go about their daily lives. I applaud the residents of Bryant's Cove for their commitment to this project, and it's inspiring to see another worthwhile infrastructure investment being made in the District of Harbour Grace – Port de Grave."

Pam Parsons, MHA for Harbour Grace – Port de Grave, on behalf of the Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"The town of Bryant's Cove is very appreciative to receive funding for Church road. We all know how important infrastructure investments are in small communities. The funding will allow the town to make the much needed upgrades and repairs. Making this area in our town safe and reliable for our residents"

Her Worship Gloria Best, Mayor of Bryant's Cove

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $500 million towards over 612 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than towards over 612 infrastructure projects across under the plan. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories, and some administrative requirements have been streamlined to accommodate faster approvals.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories, and some administrative requirements have been streamlined to accommodate faster approvals. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

