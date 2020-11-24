PARADISE, NL, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

That is why all three orders of government are taking decisive action to help families, businesses and communities as they adapt to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, and support the creation of good, middle class jobs.

Today, Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Sarah Stoodley, Minister of Digital Government and Service, and MHA for Mount Scio, on behalf of the Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; and His Worship Dan Bobbett, Mayor of Paradise, announced joint funding over $5 million dollars for two water and wastewater projects in Paradise.

These projects will provide clean water and reliable infrastructure for the residents of Paradise and Evergreen Village and increase the capacity to manage wastewater and storm water.

The projects consist of replacing 800 metres of existing water, sanitary, and storm sewer mains and services on Ashgrove Drive and Willow Drive, in Evergreen Village. In addition, the lift station in Paradise will see the replacement of inner pipework as well as the construction of a new underground chamber and underground pipework.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $2 million in these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program, while Newfoundland and Labrador is investing over $1.5 million towards these projects. The Town of Paradise is also contributing $1.5 million towards these projects.

"Long-term investments in infrastructure are key to building healthy, and resilient communities, while also providing important services to our residents. Our investment of more than $2 million in green infrastructure will not only protect the health of residents by providing safe and reliable drinking water, but it will also create good jobs as we recover from the economic effects of the pandemic. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in local water and wastewater infrastructure is essential to building healthy and resilient communities. These projects will ensure residents have access clean water and reliable services for years to come, while also helping create jobs as we recover from the economic effects of the pandemic."

Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon

"Replacing water and sewer mains is important for the protection of our homes to ensure our services work as they should, and so that people can continue to have clean drinking water. Improvements to the lift station will also ensure the health and safety of residents and municipal workers in these neighbourhoods."

The Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"Upgrading the sewer mains and services in Evergreen Village, and improving the Paradise lift station, will help maintain the health and safety of residents and employees for years to come. This project again shows that when governments of all levels work together, with a shared vision for improving infrastructure, we can deliver important benefits for communities like Paradise."

The Honourable Sarah Stoodley, Minister of Digital Government and Service Newfoundland and Labrador, and MHA for Mount Scio

"The Town of Paradise is committed to investing in our infrastructure to ensure our residents have access to the services they need, and this funding will help us address two significant areas for our community. With an investment for Evergreen Village, we can replace and upgrade the aging infrastructure in the area and ensure the residents have continued access to sanitary sewer services. Funding for work needed on Lift Station 10 will enable us to create redundancies in the facility and give all residents peace of mind that about the operations of this infrastructure. I thank both the federal and provincial governments for their collective commitments and for investing in these essential community projects for our Town of Paradise."

His Worship Dan Bobbett, Mayor of Paradise

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $500 million in over 613 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland and Labrador under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in over 613 infrastructure projects across and under the plan. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories, and some administrative requirements have been streamlined to accommodate faster approvals.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories, and some administrative requirements have been streamlined to accommodate faster approvals. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects to 80% in the provinces. Federal funding will cover 100% of the cost of projects in the territories and for projects with Indigenous recipients.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html

