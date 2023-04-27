ST. BRIDE'S, NL, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Ken MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Sherry Gambin-Walsh, Member of the House of Assembly for Placentia - St. Mary's, and His Worship Eugene Manning, Mayor of St. Bride's, announced a joint investment of $674,881 towards improvements to the Southside Water Reservoir in St. Bride's.

The project involves clearing of vegetation, building an access road, upgrading the existing concrete dam structure, installing primary and secondary screening, including a screen house, as well as building a new concrete spillway.

These improvements will prepare for the chlorination/disinfectant phase, and improve services for residents for years to come.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Reliable and efficient drinking water infrastructure is key to the health and wellbeing of communities. The improvements to the Southside Water Reservoir will help improve services and improve the quality of life for St. Bride's residents."

Ken MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government's investment in infrastructure translates into better outcomes for towns and communities by improving access to services such as drinking water. I am very pleased with the upgrades to the water reservoir which will result in improved drinking water for the residents of St. Bride's."

The Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"Investing in infrastructure is the foundation of economic growth for communities. As the Member of the House of Assembly for the district of Placentia – St. Mary's, I have been working alongside the town of St. Bride's to ensure all residents have access to clean water which is essential to a healthy lifestyle."

Sherry Gambin-Walsh, Member of the House of Assembly for Placentia - St. Mary's

"This round of funding brings the Town of St. Bride's one step closer to safe, clean drinking water and prepare the Southside Water Reservoir for the last phase: chlorination of the water. Provision of clean, safe water without incurring debt is the main goal of the council and I am proud to say we are just about there. Thank you to our federal and provincial counterparts for their support over the years to provide clean, safe water for all."

His Worship Eugene Manning, Mayor of St. Bride's

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $269,952 in this project, while the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is investing $337,440 and the Town of St. Bride's is contributing $67,488 .

is investing in this project, while the Government of and is investing and the Town of St. Bride's is contributing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, 370 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been funded in Newfoundland and Labrador , with a total federal contribution of more than $165 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $177 million .

and , with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

