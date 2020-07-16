Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador invest in healthier communities with recreation and water infrastructure

ST GEORGE'S, NL, July 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada, and Newfoundland and Labrador. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than our personal health. It is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Strategic investments in creating safe park spaces and a reliable water supply will play a key role in ensuring Newfoundland residents have modern facilities to support a healthy community.

Today, Gudie Hutchings, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Scott Reid, Member of the House of Assembly for St. George's‒Humber, and local officials announced funding for nine projects that create healthier communities in the Bay St. George Region.

To improve access to modern recreation infrastructure, Flat Bay will see the completion of the Calm Water Mi'kmaq Park pond area. Bay St. George South will improve the skating rink in Robinsons and the MacKay's community playground. Meanwhile, Pasadena will build a splash pad near Pasadena Place. These projects will help support healthy communities.

To ensure access to safe and reliable drinking water, St. George's and Flat Bay East water systems will be upgraded with the drilling of a new well that will connect to the existing water system. In Massey Drive, 21 homes on Lady Diana Crescent will have access to a potable water and a sanitary system with the installation of 210 metres of sewer and water lines. Pasadena will also improve its water infrastructure by installing a waterline to connect properties on Tipping Drive to the water system. The town will also build a new dam at Blue Gulch Pond to improve the drinking water quality for residents.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.5 million in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure (CCRIS) and the Green Infrastructure Streams (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing over $1.2 million, while the municipalities and communities are contributing over $1 million.

This is one in a series of important project announcements that will be made across the province over the coming weeks. We are working cooperatively to support jobs, improve our communities and build confidence as we safely and sustainably restore economic growth.

Quotes

"Investing in accessible recreation and water infrastructure is essential to building healthy and resilient communities. The projects announced today will support healthy living for residents for years to come and provide jobs as we recover from the economic effects of the pandemic, helping communities build back and grow."

Gudie Hutchings, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"These projects in the District of St. Georges – Humber show the positive things which can be accomplished when the Federal, Provincial and Municipal levels of government work together. These are important projects for our area and go a long way towards addressing the infrastructure needs which exist."

Scott Reid, Member of the House of Assembly for St. George's‒Humber

"The Town is extremely pleased to have received Investing in Cana Infrastructure Program funding for a new drilled well, water quality and the ability to ensure its stability for our residents is an extremely important measure in the delivery of services."

His Worship Danny Conway, Mayor of the Town of St. George's

Related product

Backgrounder

Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador invest in healthier communities with recreation and water infrastructure

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support nine infrastructure projects in the Bay St. George region.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.5 million in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) and the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing over $1.2 million, while the municipalities and communities are contributing more than $1 million.

Project Information:



Project Name Fund Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal/Other Funding Improvements to the Skating Rink in Robinsons CCRIS Bay of St. George South Upgrades to the existing outdoor skating rink and associated infrastructure. The project aims to provide a better recreational facility for the region. $42,653 $42,640 $55,783 Improvements to Community Playground (McKay's) CCRIS Bay St. George South Upgrades to an existing community playground to provide better recreational facility for youth. $16,663 $16,658 $21,792 Calm Waters Mi'kmaq Park Development Phase 2 CCRIS Flat Bay Completion of existing developments to the pond area in Flat Bay Band Inc. The project will result in a safer and better-utilized area for the community and the Flat Bay Band. St. George's is an area of rich Mi'kmaq history, visitors will have the opportunity to learn about Mi'kmaq heritage and the First Nations of Newfoundland and Labrador. $342,928 $0 $146,209* Flat Bay Band Re-establish Community Well and Construct New Pumphouse GIS Flat Bay East, Local Service District of Replacement of an existing water supply in the Local Service District of Flat Bay East. A new well will be drilled and a modern pumphouse built. This will result in reliable potable water to area residents while reducing yearly operation costs by decommissioning and replacing the outdated pumphouse. $85,053 $106,316 $43,108 Lady Diana Crescent Water and Sewer Replacement GIS Massey Drive The replacement of the water and sewer system on Lady Diana Crescent will include the installation of a potable water and a sanitary sewer system (approximately 210 metres in length). The project will provide a working water and sewer system for 21 homes and ensure proper storm water drainage to protect newly constructed system. $319,957 $399,947 $162,168 Recreation Facilities Upgrades CCRIS Pasadena Upgrades to a recreational facility will include construction of an outdoor splash pad near Pasadena Place along with all required rehabilitation work. $160,240 $160,191 $209,569 Tipping Drive Waterline GIS Pasadena Installation of a new waterline will provide services to 19 properties to access cleaner drinking water. $326,461 $326,461 $247,079 Dam - Blue Gulch Pond GIS Pasadena Installation of a new dam and water intake to improve the quality of drinking water for residents. $140,741 $140,741 $106,518 New Drilled Well GIS St. George's Upgrades to the Town of St. George's water system. This involves drilling of a new well, connecting to the existing water system. This will provide reliable and safe drinking water for the Town residents. The project will ensure the Town of St. George's has enough drinking water supply to meet the needs of the Town. $79,375 $99,219 $40,231

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $486 towards over 540 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland under the Investing in Canada plan.

