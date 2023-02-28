ST. JOHN'S, NL, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are calling for ambitious climate action that keeps the air clean while building a strong economy for today and tomorrow alike. Through initiatives such as the Low Carbon Economy Fund, the Government of Canada continues to work with partners across the country to cut pollution and build strong, resilient communities, while creating good jobs and growing a sustainable, clean economy.

Today, Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced an investment of up to $1.7 million to support the Corporate Climate Plan of the city of St. John's. The provincial government will contribute over $1.4 million for this initiative, and the city of St. John's will contribute over $1.1 million as part of a broader investment of almost $6.7 million to improve energy performance in 17 city-owned facilities.

These investments will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in city-owned facilities by improving energy efficiency and supporting the transition from oil to electricity across the city. Infrastructure upgrades will include the installation of electric heating systems, building envelope air sealing (to keep heated or cooled air inside depending on the season), and installing automated controls to enable staff to better troubleshoot and operate equipment.

The federal funding comes from the Low Carbon Economy Fund, which invests in projects that reduce carbon pollution, and supports a broad range of recipients to put in place clean technologies that will help them be more efficient and innovative.

This project is a good example of the climate leadership that will be supported under the expanded Low Carbon Economy Fund. Investments in climate action initiatives like these are part of the Government of Canada's commitment to fight climate change, create good jobs, and build a strong, clean economy for everyone.

Quotes

"By working with the city of St. John's, we can help the community save money on monthly operating costs and grow the economy, all while fighting climate change. Through the Low Carbon Economy Fund, the Government of Canada is partnering with climate leaders nationwide to cut emissions—and will continue to do so through a renewed commitment of an additional $2.2 billion, an important part of Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan. I applaud the leadership shown by the city of St. John's for helping to keep our air clean and build resilient communities in Newfoundland and Labrador."

– Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Every action taken to address climate change in our province contributes to the development of a green economy, moving Newfoundland and Labrador forward both environmentally and economically. The provincial government pleased to support the city of St. John's with this significant initiative, their commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and to creating more energy-efficient facilities."

– The Honourable Bernard Davis, Minister of Environment and Climate Change for Newfoundland and Labrador

"I thank our provincial and federal government leaders and industry partners, as funding to support this multi-million-dollar project is available through the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund. With this project, other ongoing improvements to the city's buildings, and the provincial government's efforts to implement a low-carbon electricity grid, the city of St. John's is on track to achieve over 70 percent of our corporate 2030 target before 2025. The city's contribution will be recovered over a 15-year term with the energy cost savings that we will achieve."

– Mayor Danny Breen, city of St. John's

Quick facts

The Low Carbon Economy Fund is an important part of Canada's climate action plans, helping to put Canada on a path to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

climate action plans, helping to put on a path to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. This funding is part of an agreement between Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador under the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund.

and and under the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund. The Government of Canada has committed an additional $2.2 billion over seven years to the Low Carbon Economy Fund in Budget 2022, which was also noted in Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan.

has committed an additional over seven years to the Low Carbon Economy Fund in Budget 2022, which was also noted in 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan. The recapitalized Low Carbon Economy Fund will support climate action by Indigenous peoples with a new $180 million Indigenous Leadership Fund. This will support clean energy and energy efficiency projects led by First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities and organizations.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations; Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]