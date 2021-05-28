ST. JOHN'S, NL, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That's why the Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador are making a significant cost-shared investment in housing throughout the Province.

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), alongside the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Honourable John Abbott, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation (NLHC), all participated in today's announcement.

Thanks to this investment, Newfoundland families will soon be moving into eight newly constructed affordable housing units on Froude Avenue in St. John's. The $1.5 million housing project includes four two-bedroom units on the main level that are wheelchair-accessible and four two-bedroom units on the second level. Universal Design features were used throughout the building and include items such as "no step" level entry building entrances, widened exterior and interior doors and hallways, lever-type door handles, grab bars and minimal flooring transitions.

Energy efficiency was also a key element in the creation of this new social housing building which is designed and constructed to exceed the energy performance requirements in the National Building Code as well as meeting the Provincial Government's 'Build Better Buildings' policy.

The remaining $17 million in funding will support additional investments on repairs to NLHC social housing units in 2021-22, including vacant units that require major updates. This includes repairs to reopen 10 homes in Labrador West and 3 homes in Nain for families in need.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home and today's announcement brings us a step closer to making that a reality. We're proud partners in making these important investments that will go a long way for families in St. John's and across the province. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"Nothing is more important than a home. St. John's families work hard and deserve a safe and affordable place to call home. The collaboration shown between the Government of Canada and the province of Newfoundland and Labrador demonstrates a commitment to that belief. Together we are building a generation of new, permanent housing that we can all be proud of." – The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Natural Resources and MP for St.John's South - Mount Pearl

"Safe, stable and affordable housing – a place to call home – is essential to the social, financial and physical well-being of individuals, families and our communities. Investments in our social housing will ensure that this important public asset will be available to those most in need today, and well into the future." – The Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

"We look forward to welcoming our new families to our community. Continued investments in repairs, including energy efficiency and accessibility modifications to better serve our province's aging population, are key elements in the long-term sustainability of our social housing portfolio."– The Honourable John G. Abbott, Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation

Quick facts:

The Canada – Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Agreement is a 10-year agreement, under the NHS, starting April 1, 2019 , that will invest more than $270.6 million to protect, renew and expand social and community housing, and support the Newfoundland and Labrador's priorities related to housing repair, construction, and affordability.

– and Labrador Housing Agreement is a 10-year agreement, under the NHS, starting , that will invest more than to protect, renew and expand social and community housing, and support the and priorities related to housing repair, construction, and affordability. The NHS is an ambitious 10-year, $70-billion+ plan that will that will give more Canadians a place to call home — this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement. The NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial and territorial governments will respect the key principles of the NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

The agreement also acknowledges the importance of prioritizing people most in need, incorporating a human rights-based approach to housing, and applying a gender lens to all investments.

