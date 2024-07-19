MONCTON, NB, July 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Forests and trees capturing and storing carbon, offer habitats for wildlife, mitigate hot weather in cities and towns, ensure clean water and soil, and deliver essential spiritual, cultural and recreational benefits to Canadians from coast to coast. By planting two billion trees over a decade, the Government of Canada is taking a significant step forward in our country's approach to tackling the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity decline.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veteran Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, on the behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, alongside the Honourable Hugh J.A. (Ted) Flemming, New Brunswick Minister for Natural Resources and Energy Development, Annika Chiasson, Executive Director of New Brunswick Environmental Network, and Shane Boyd, Project lead of Petitcodiac Watershed Alliance, announced over $71 million in federal and provincial funding to support tree-planting projects in New Brunswick.

Together, the Government of Canada and the Government of New Brunswick will provide more than $71 million to support progressive tree planting in New Brunswick, ensuring the right trees are planted in the right places so that the province's forests can thrive in a changing climate. With this investment, the Province of New Brunswick aims to plant over 52 million climate-resilient trees on publicly managed land: the equivalent of planting over 60 trees for each resident of New Brunswick.

Other projects funded in the province include:

A $295,000 contribution for the New Brunswick Environmental Network (NBEN), which will use the funding to educate and train individuals and organizations on seed collection, tree planting and restoration techniques. The NBEN will collaborate with local nurseries to grow native and climate-resilient seedlings from collected seeds. These services will be available to tree-planting organizations and landowners in New Brunswick .

Federal funding comes from the 2 Billion Trees program, part of the Government of Canada's broader approach to nature-based climate solutions. Trees planted help to clean the air, keep neighborhoods cool in the summer, create jobs and fight climate change while protecting nature. By working together with provinces, territories, local communities, non-and for-profit organizations and Indigenous Peoples, Canada continues to build a strong, healthy future for generations to come.

Quotes

"Partnering with provinces and territories plays a critical role in the sustainable management of our forests and tackling the dual crisis of climate change and biodiversity loss. The Government of Canada is pleased to be partnering with New Brunswick to continue making progress toward planting trees that will clean the air we breathe, improve water quality and mitigate climate change across Canada. Through collaborative action and dedication, we are taking a step in the right direction to create a healthier environment for generations to come."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"An investment in the future of our environment is an investment in the future health and well-being of Canadians. In collaboration with our provincial partners, this initiative will help restore and enhance biodiversity by planting climate-resilient native trees. In the face of a changing climate, we are committed to ensuring the long-term sustainability of our magnificent and diverse forests in New Brunswick."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor

Minister of Veteran Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Our forests are our most valuable natural renewable asset. They not only help drive our economy but also contribute to significantly reducing the impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss. This investment supports our forest management approach as outlined in Our Forests are for Everyone strategy released in August of 2023."

The Honourable Hugh J.A. (Ted) Flemming

New Brunswick Minister for Natural Resources and Energy Development

"Our project looks to tackle the challenges caused by the limited availability of native tree species in local nurseries, which hampers overall restoration efforts and biodiversity enhancement. Through strategic partnerships and training, we aim to enhance seed procurement practices, increase native seedling availability and engage the community to ensure the long-term health and resilience of New Brunswick's beautiful ecosystems."

Annika Chiasson,

Executive Director, New Brunswick Environmental Network

"Thanks to the Government of Canada's 2 Billion Trees fund and everyone involved, we were able to partner with over a hundred students from l'École Antonine-Maillet to plant 2000 native trees on the school property. Not only has this activity enhanced the school's outdoor classroom, but it is also aiding in reducing air pollution, cooling the area in the summertime, reducing habitat fragmentation, increasing biodiversity of native species and strengthening forest edges against exposure to wind and storms. The Petitcodiac Watershed Alliance hopes to continue conducting meaningful projects such as this with the continued support of the Government of Canada and the Province of New Brunswick."

Shane Boyd

Project Lead, Petitcodiac Watershed Alliance

Quick Facts

Planting two billion trees is a marathon, not a sprint; with a focus on long-term agreements like this one with New Brunswick , the 2BT program is well on its way. As of March 31, 2023 , the 2BT program has secured or is negotiating agreements to plant over 553 million trees.

, the 2BT program is well on its way. As of , the 2BT program has secured or is negotiating agreements to plant over 553 million trees. Partnerships with provinces and territories are key as they manage 90 percent of Canada's forested land. With the agreement announced today, Canada and New Brunswick confirm their joint intention to create lasting benefits for New Brunswick's forests, including habitat restoration and forest resilience in a changing climate.

forested land. With the agreement announced today, and confirm their joint intention to create lasting benefits for forests, including habitat restoration and forest resilience in a changing climate. The 2BT program collaborates with partners to understand their plans for preparing sites, how they are selecting species, and how they plan to monitor after planting. Partners report every year, and the 2BT program conducts site visits and will be using remote sensing to monitor the progress and the health of the trees. By ensuring the initial job is done well, nature can then thrive, maintaining the long-term health of forested sites.

