SAINT JOHN, NB, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay, the Honourable Glen Savoie, Minister responsible for la Francophonie, and Mary Butler, President and CEO of New Brunswick Community College, announced a joint investment of $45.9 million for energy-efficient building retrofits and upgrades on New Brunswick Community College's Saint John Campus (NBCC-SJ).

Through this investment, the Trades Education Centre will be expanded to include a lobby, an atrium, a learning commons and a student services centre. In addition, the Centre's training spaces will be upgraded, five new Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations will be installed, and two existing buildings will be decommissioned to accommodate the construction of a new courtyard. The Centre will also become more energy-efficient, leading to an estimated reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 385 tons of CO2 per year.

Skilled trades programs provide students with the training they need to go on to rewarding, good-paying jobs that are highly in demand. Workers in the skilled trades will play a pivotal role in Canada's transition to a low-carbon economy – and this investment will allow NBCC-SJ to offer a greener learning environment to those interested in joining the thousands of Canadians working as welders, mechanics, carpenters and other skilled trades.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Investments in infrastructure are investments in strong and sustainable communities. Green energy retrofits and building upgrades on NBCC's Saint John Campus will support a clean and sustainable future for students and residents alike. Green initiatives like this one will help local economies grow and build more resilient communities across the country."

Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The need for skilled trades training has never been greater than it is right now. That is why this investment in upgrades to training spaces and to make the campus more modern, energy efficient and welcoming are so important. When students graduate from high school, we want NBCC to be a school of choice."

The Honourable Glen Savoie, Minister responsible for la Francophonie

"This announcement is the result of a community-wide effort to address New Brunswick's labour market challenges. The redevelopment does more than address today's needs; we will increase training capacity and overall efficiency while decreasing our physical footprint, annual operating costs, and deferred maintenance."

Mary Butler, President and CEO of New Brunswick Community College

The Government of Canada and New Brunswick Community College are both investing more than $22.9 million in this project.

and New are both investing more than in this project. The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past six years, the Government of Canada has invested more than $673 million towards 214 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick .

has invested more than towards 214 infrastructure projects across . During that period, over $44 billion has been invested by Infrastructure Canada in communities across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including over $1.2 billion for green energy infrastructure projects.

has been invested by Infrastructure Canada in communities across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including over for green energy infrastructure projects. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

